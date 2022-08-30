Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja division has again denied Abba Kyari, suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police bail.

The judge on Tuesday refused to admit Mr Kyari and the other applicants to bail on their failure to present sufficient evidence to warrant the granting of the fresh application.

While ruling on the bail application, Justice Nwite said the reasons tendered for the fresh bail application had earlier been addressed in Kyari’s other bail application which he was denied.

The judge again ordered an accelerated hearing of the case and fixed October 19, 20 and 21st for the trial of Mr. Kyari and his co-defendants.

What you should know

Kyari who is being detained at the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja is being prosecuted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) alongside four others over alleged drug trafficking offences.

Other defendants in the suit include ACP Sunday Ubia, ASP James, Inspector Simon Agirigba and Inspector John Nuhu.

On March 7, the NDLEA had arraigned Mr Kyari and the other defendants before the federal high court in Abuja.

On February 21, Mr Kyari, in an ex-parte motion, had sought the court to grant him bail in liberal terms.

Nairametrics had reported that Justice Nwite also denied Mr Kyari bail after NDLEA placed sufficient evidence before the court to refuse Kyari’s bail application.

In its counter affidavit, NDLEA had described Kyari as a flight risk. It submitted that granting Kyari bail was not appropriate due to the facts and circumstances of the case.

They alleged that Kyari might jump bail and interfere with evidence if granted bail. They, therefore, prayed the court to dismiss Kyari’s bail application.

The judge who agreed with the NDLEA dismissed Kyari’s bail request. He also rejected the bail applications of his co-defendants facing charges of alleged illegal dealing in cocaine.

Following the denial, Kyari filled another bail application before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the same court.

Recall Justice Ekwo on February 28 refused to grant Mr. Kyari bail saying the application for bail was overtaken by events.

The judge said he would not make an order contrary to that of a court of coordinated jurisdiction.

On February 22, another court of coordinate jurisdiction granted an ex-parte application seeking to further detain Kyari for 14 days following an application by NDLEA.