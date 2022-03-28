Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) is a skill set that helps a website rank well and stands out on search engine result pages. Thousands of factors determine a website’s ranking for relevant search keywords. With the billions of websites vying for attention, any tiny factor can make a huge difference.

One of the thousands of tiny ranking factors for Google (the internet’s busiest search engine) is SSL. Google declared this a few years ago to encourage or nudge all website owners to install SSL certificates.

SSLs are intended for securing web traffic. As a result, it has become very commonplace on today’s internet.

Back to the simple question: Does an SSL Certificate on your website improve your SEO rankings? The simple answer is Yes, provided all other things are equal. If two websites have the same things going for them, with only one having SSL installed for web traffic, the one with SSL will rank higher for the exact keywords.

Does the type of installed SSL make a difference? No. Just about any installed SSL certificate will make a difference in ranking. The cheapest SSL is just as good as any other in this context.

The mission is to ensure that users can access every website via https:// – thus, the type of SSL does not matter in search engine results.

However, larger enterprises might want to stand out with EV SSL certificates. EV SSLs helps to confirm to a website user that the entity behind the said website is a registered company or organisation.

Another suitable type of SSL is Wildcard SSL. It simply helps a website owner deploy the same certificate across multiple sub-domains. For example, sub-domains like mail.example.com, chat.example.com etc., will be able to share the same SSL.

Domain SSL refers to very simple and cheap SSLs issued within a few minutes and require no paperwork. Fast issuance is possible, provided the technical setup is accurate.

Any SSL will make a difference on your website ranking than no SSL at all. Waste no time. Find the perfect SSL Certificate for your website today.