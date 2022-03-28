An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has discharged and acquitted former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki, of money laundering charges.

Justice Inyang Ekwo discharged the 16 count charges against the Former Minister on Monday.

Mr Turaki alongside his co-defendants were being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged unlawful and criminal misappropriation of N715 million.

What the judge ruled

Justice Ekwo ruled that EFCC had failed to link Turaki and his co-defendants with the offences proffered against them

The judge noted that during cross-examination, it was established that Turaki was not a signatory to the account of the ministry and did not authorise any payment or make any transfer of funds.

Justice Ekwo said the defendants dislodged all the evidence of the prosecution witnesses called in the matter during cross-examination.

He agreed with the arguments of Turaki’s counsel that the former minister was not a member of the Ministerial Tender Board and that there was no inflow of funds from the account of the ministry to Turaki’s company.

