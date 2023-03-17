The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed a bail appeal by detained Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sunday Ubua.

The court on Friday dismissed the bail application on the grounds that the prosecution placed sufficient evidence before the court to warrant the denial.

The panel dismissed the appeal for lacking merit and affirmed the ruling of Justice Nwite of the Federal High Court on March 28, 2022.

Ubua is being prosecuted alongside his disgraced former Abba Kyari, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police who is facing charges bordering on unlawful drug dealings.

More details soon…