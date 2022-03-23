Justice Iyang Ekwo of the federal high court, Abuja Division has adjourned the extradition suit of Abba kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of Police.

The judge adjourned the matter on Wednesday as a result of the failure of the Attorney General of the Federation to serve the processes on parties in the suit.

Recall that the Federal Government, through the Office of the AGF, had filed the application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022 under the Extradition Act following their acceptance to honour a request by the United States.

What happened in court

When the matter was called up, Nureni Jimoh, Kyari’s counsel, told the court that he had not been served the AGF’s processes.

Pius Akutah, Head of the Central Authority Unit in the office of the AGF confirmed to the judge that Mr Kyari was yet to be served the processes.

He explained that their failure to serve the processes was as a result of Kyari’s matter before Justice Emeka Nwite which had taken most of their time.

He noted that he had 14 days to serve the processes in accordance with the law but promised to serve them by tomorrow.

In his ruling, Justice Ekwo who said he was inclined to give them extra days to put their house in order, noted that upon service of the processes, the respondent had within 14 days to also respond.

He then adjourned the matter until April 27 for hearing.

What you should know

Mr Kyari is to stand trial before the US District Court for the Central District of California, USA on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and identity theft.

In August 2021, the Nigerian Police Force suspended DCP Abba Kyari after he was indicted by the FBI on the $1.1million fraud linked to Hushpuppi.

On Feb 14, 2022, Mr Kyari was arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He was arraigned but pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him by the NDLEA.