Chibuna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, two of Abba Kyari’s co-defendants in the alleged drug trafficking offence trial have pleaded guilty to the charges before an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Monday.

Abba Kyari alongside the six other defendants were brought before the court for their arraignment.

The two co-defendants pleaded guilty to counts 5, 6 and 7, of the eight-count charge. However, four others and Mr Kyari pleaded not guilty to the eight-count charge proffered against them by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

The charges they pleaded guilty to

Count five reads: “That you Chibunna Patrick Umeibe, male adult and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, male adult on or about the 19th January 2022 at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court without lawful authority imported 21.35 kilogrammes of cocaine and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 14(b) of the National Drug Law enforcement Agency ACT CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.”

Count six reads: “That you Chibunna Patrick Umeibe, male, adult; and you Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, male adult on or about the 25th January 2022 at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court without lawful authority imported 21.35kilogrammes of cocaine and thereby committed an offence contrary to an punishable under section 11(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ACT CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Count seven reads: “That you Chibunna Patrick Umeibe, male, adult; and you Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, male adult and one IK, now at large, on the 25th January 2022, at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court knowingly possessed 21.35 kilogrammes of cocaine and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 11(d) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.”

More details soon…