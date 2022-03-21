The police command has moved to enforce the order of the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on the suspension of the collection of revenue and cash payment in motor parks, roads and others, as the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Echeng Echeng, has directed its enforcement.

This is coming against the backdrop of reports that some touts in the state are resisting the directive by the governor and still harassing some commercial tricycle and shuttle bus operators to pay cash tolls to them.

According to NAN, the directive was given by Echeng at a meeting with Heads of Tactical Units, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Departments across the Command in Awka on Sunday.

Anambra Police Commissioner orders strict compliance, threatens arrest of violators

Echeng told the officers to ensure strictly that there was no touting and activities of self-acclaimed revenue collectors in the State.

He said, “All unscrupulous elements who engage in touting and other unlawful acts are warned to desist forthwith as the Command, under my watch, in collaboration with heads of sister agencies, has deployed personnel across the state.

“We shall arrest and bring to justice anyone caught flouting this order. We reaffirm the commitment of the Command towards crime prevention, restoration of law and order and enjoin law-abiding residents of the State to be vigilant and security conscious at all times.

“You are encouraged to report all suspicious movements to the Police or, in case of any emergencies, to call 112 or 07039194332 for an immediate response.’’

What you should know

Recall that on March 17, Governor Charles Soludo, during his swearing-in ceremony, announced the suspension of all revenue collections in the state for a period of one month as well as banned the payment of cash to Anambra State Government in motor parks, roads and any other place across the state.

Soludo said that he will immediately sign an executive order cancelling all revenue contracts noting that all internal revenue generation windows are suspended until it is digitalized in Anambra State in addition to creating a new template that would address leakages.

However, contrary to the directive of the governor, some youths were still collecting tolls from tricycle and shuttle bus operators in the capital city, Awka, and those who refused to part with money got physically assaulted by touts.