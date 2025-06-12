The Anambra State Government is acquiring land in Aguata and Orumba to develop a new industrial city as part of its wider strategy to reposition the state for long-term economic growth and sustainability.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo disclosed this on Thursday during a high-level Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Stakeholders’ Roundtable at the International Convention Centre, Awka.

According to a statement published on the state government’s website, the event brought together key private sector players, civil society leaders, and investors.

“We are acquiring land in Aguata and Orumba to build a new industrial city that will serve the needs of both the current population and future generations,” Soludo stated.

The governor noted that over 5,000 hectares of land in Ogborji and surrounding areas have been zoned for industrial development as part of a structured plan to curb unregulated growth and prepare Anambra for a projected population of 30 million in the coming decades. He explained that the initiative is anchored on a comprehensive master plan aimed at boosting investor confidence and ensuring orderly, long-term planning in the state, which is Nigeria’s second smallest by landmass.

More insights

The statement further noted that a major highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Anambra State Railway Master Plan, developed by Canadian consultancy CPCS. The plan aims to connect the state to Nigeria’s national rail network, enhancing logistics and the movement of goods and people.

The governor also outlined key reforms, including a fully digitised land administration system now tied to clear performance milestones. Certificates of Occupancy will only be issued to developers who meet these conditions, while speculative allocations risk revocation. He noted this is essential in a state where over 70% of disputes are land-related due to years of poor regulation.

Anambra is also establishing its own Electricity Regulatory Commission under a new law that enables independent power generation and distribution. The goal is to phase out estimated billing and provide more reliable electricity across the state.

To encourage investment, the state has enacted a law banning illegal levies imposed by local youths and community leaders—charges that have historically discouraged business growth.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chiamaka Nnake, noted that the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Council—chaired by the governor—is implementing reforms in ten key areas including land use, infrastructure, dispute resolution, and investment promotion. She urged businesses to use the Council’s portal at www.anambrastate.gov.ng/ease-of-doing-business to report concerns and offer feedback.