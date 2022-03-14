The board of Directors of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has appointed Dr Tinuade Sanda, as the Deputy Managing Director of the company.

This was disclosed in a statement issued and signed by the company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, on Monday.

According to the statement, Sanda, who was the Chief Accounting Officer prior to her appointment – a position she had occupied since 2013 – was appointed to assist in leading the company toward its vision of becoming the leading and customer-centric electricity distribution company in Africa as the board and the management are confident in her proficiency and capacity.

What they are saying

Oritsedere Otubu, the Board Chairman, EKEDC said, “Her appointment has proven the resilience of our succession planning mechanisms and the value we place on our corporate governance practices, which underpin our philosophy of building and recognising home-grown talents.”

The newly appointed Deputy MD said she will embrace collaboration with stakeholders to bring about further growth and development in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

She said, “I appreciate the board’s belief in my ability as I look forward to supporting the CEO in developing Eko DisCo further with the formidable workforce. We know our role in the electricity industry; hence, I am going to give my best to ensure EKEDC continues to deliver on its promise to our customers.

“We will enhance collaboration with stakeholders to bring about further growth and development in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.”

Notably, the appointment makes Sanda the first female Deputy Managing Director.

What you should know about Sanda

She was the Head, Finance and Administration at Vanguard Energy Resources, a leading oil and gas trading services company before joining EKEDC in 2013.

She joined the banking sector at the Chartered Bank of Nigeria in 2001 where she rose through the ranks before joining Access Bank, as the Head of Retail Risk Management till 2012 when she left the sector.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in Financial Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University, and Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

She also attended Strategic Financial Analysis for Business Evaluation Programme at the Harvard Business School in 2015.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Nigeria; Institute of Management Consultants, United States; and Institute of Professional Financial Managers, London.”

She was also an Associate Member of Risk Management Association of Nigeria; Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria; and the Institute of Directors, Nigeria.

Tinuade was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy in Financial Management and Entrepreneurship from the ICON University of Management Science and Technology, Benin Republic in 2020.