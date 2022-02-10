The Lagos State Government has banned the use of microphones and the use of all forms of amplifiers at all motor parks across the state, warning that violators will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

This was made known by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka, during a joint press briefing held in conjunction with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), to enlighten the public about steps being taken to curb the menace of noise pollution in all Lagos Motor Parks/Garages.

Fayinka frowned at the indiscriminate use of megaphones and speakers to attract passengers at Motor Parks, stressing that defaulting motor parks would also be shut, while those caught using noise generating devices within the motor parks would be sanctioned.

What the Lagos State Governor’s aide is saying

Fainka said, “This new directive is effective from today; any motor park found to be using amplifiers or any noise-making device is culpable and must be ready to face the consequences. The park monitoring committee has been mandated to monitor motor parks across the State for total compliance and enforcement. This is to restore sanity and entrench the right of other Lagosians to a noiseless environment.’’

Speaking at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Dr. Tajudeen Omobolaji Gaji, stated that noise pollution is an unwanted sound in excess of the permissible limits, which has become prevalent in the Lagos environment.

Gaji pointed out that constant exposure to noise pollution is causing a lot of stress for residents in addition to severe health implications such as hearing loss and other ailments that are detrimental to human health.

He said that noise pollution is the most prevalent among the complaints received by the government annually as it accounts for about 75% of total grievances, noting that major sources of noise pollution in Lagos State are commercial vehicles, religious buildings, commercial enterprises, industries, entertainment facilities and power generating sets amongst others.

What the General Manager of LASEPA is saying

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, in her own contribution, reiterated that no motor park is allowed from Tuesday, the 8th of February, 2022, to use amplifiers or other noise-making devices to call passengers or advertise goods within the State.

She said, “Section 177 of the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017 prohibits the use of public address system or loudspeaker to solicit for passengers or advertise the sale of goods at parks, markets and public places.’’

Dr. Fasawe added that there is a specified amount of decibel of noise required in the daytime and at night, therefore, residents should guide their actions in line with the directive of the State government.

What you should know

According to studies, noise pollution have been linked to noise pollution to increased anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, heart disease, instability, sleep disorder and stroke with significant impact on health and mental health amongst others.

The enforcement of this regulation would help guard against hearing impairment which has been described to be at alarming and worrisome rate.