The Lagos Government has shut down Lobster Beach Club following verified complaints of noise pollution, marijuana smoking, and indiscriminate use of fireworks on its premises.

The venue had drawn complaints from neighbors about repeated disturbances.

Additional violations included illegal felling of palm trees.

This was disclosed by the Lagos Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) investigated and confirmed the infractions, which threatened public health and environmental safety. LASEPA subsequently shut down the facility to enforce regulations.

“The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency @LasepaOfficial received a complaint from concerned neighbors regarding the activities of the Lobster Beach Club and its impact on the sanctity of the environment.

“The Agency has taken enforcement action against Lobster Beach Club, following verified reports of repeated environmental violations on their premises. The infractions include: smoking of marijuana, frequent and unregulated use of fireworks that pose safety and noise concerns, and unauthorized removal of palm trees within their premises,” Wahab’s tweet read in part.

The statement disclosed that the club must submit all required permits and proof of designated smoking areas before reopening. It emphasized that LASEPA’s enforcement was conducted professionally and without victimization, underscoring that no individual or establishment is above the law in Lagos. The agency remains committed to protecting the environment and ensuring public safety.

What should you know

The Lagos State Government has continued its enforcement drive against business establishments flouting environmental regulations across the state.

In December 2024, several churches, hotels, and entertainment venues were sealed in areas including Shomolu, Oniru, Jakande-Lekki, Badore Ajah, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Sangotedo, Lekki Phase II, Ogombo, and Lekki Phase I. Infractions included noise pollution, illegal fireworks, and improper waste disposal.

A few months earlier, Nairametrics reported that the state government shut down several establishments in Ikorodu, ranging from bakeries and hotels to bars, churches, and a quarry site, over similar violations. The affected areas included Itokin Road, Maya, Erunwen, Elepe Road, Awolowo Way, Ijede Road, and Igbogbo Road.

In the same period, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) also sealed off facilities operated by Nigerian Bottling Company, FrieslandCampina, and Guinness Nigeria Plc for extracting groundwater without required permits.

The government maintains that repeated violations—especially after prior warnings—will attract strict sanctions, including indefinite closure.