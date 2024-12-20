The Lagos State government has sealed several businesses across Ikoyi, Surulere, Ojota, and other areas, including Akerele, Ayilara, Eric Moore, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Lawanson, Ijeshatedo, and Aguda, in response to noise pollution and environmental violations.

This enforcement action, part of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency’s (LASEPA) ongoing efforts to protect public health and ensure safety, impacted businesses such as entertainment venues, hotels, restaurants, a prayer ministry, and a construction site.

The disclosure was made in a statement posted on LASEPA’s official X account on Friday.

“The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), has stepped up its enforcement efforts, sealing multiple establishments across various locations in the state. This decisive action was taken in response to persistent noise pollution and other environmental violations that posed significant threats to public health and safety.

‘The affected areas include Akerele, Ayilara, Eric Moore, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Lawanson, Ijeshatedo, and Aguda, all within Surulere, Ojota, as well as Femi Okunu Road and Milverton Road in Ikoyi,” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that among the establishments sealed during the operation are; Suya Spot, Club Crash, Tea & Coffee Spot, and Salt of Life Prayer Ministry.

Other affected properties include Esteem Royal Hotels, Paragon Hotels, Cord Hotels & Suites Ltd, House 36, Admax Hotel, C.C. Uche Aluminum Company, a construction site, Bakery and Milestone Apartment.

Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, General Manager of LASEPA, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting Lagos residents’ health and the environment. He emphasized that noise pollution and other violations disrupt community well-being and highlighted LASEPA’s zero-tolerance stance on such infractions.

Ajayi also urged businesses and individuals to comply with environmental regulations, stressing that adherence is crucial for a healthier and more sustainable Lagos.

What you should know

The Lagos State government is intensifying its enforcement of noise pollution regulations to uphold standards and promote a healthier, more sustainable environment.

Recently, LASEPA sealed several establishments, including churches, hotels, and entertainment venues, across areas such as Shomolu, Oniru Victoria Island, Jakande-Lekki, Badore Ajah, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Sangotedo, Lekki II, Ogombo, and Lekki Phase 1, for violating noise pollution limits.

Ile Iyan restaurant in Ikeja GRA was sealed for exceeding noise limits, while Donald Fast Food in Lekki Phase 1 reopened after committing to noise restrictions.

Carizma Hotel in Abule Egba was closed in October 2023 due to repeated noise complaints, and Silk Club and Quilox Club were sealed for excessive noise.

These actions align with NESREA’s noise limits of 55 decibels during the day and 45 at night in residential areas.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, emphasized that these actions are vital to public health and sustainability.