The Federal Government has announced plans to review the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project to reduce costs and scale down the lanes from 10 to six.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this during a tour of the highway on Friday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Umahi explained that the review became necessary due to variations in the initial designs and additional interventions, such as evacuation of refuse up to 10 meters deep and backfilling affected areas.

The Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to preserve certain structures along the project corridor, attributing these initiatives to the support and magnanimity of President Bola Tinubu.

He explained that part of the available land would be repurposed to include a service lane for the community. The project review will also address gaps in the initial design, with specific adjustments such as constructing a retaining wall in areas like the Landmark section to ensure stability and durability.

Umahi further stated that the entire 750km stretch of the road would be equipped with solar-powered streetlights, security cameras, and strategic security points, alongside tree planting to enhance environmental protection and aesthetics.

Umahi assured that 20km of the first section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway would be among other critical road projects scheduled for inauguration by May 29, 2026.

What you should know

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is a 700-kilometer project designed to span nine states, aimed at enhancing connectivity and driving economic growth along Nigeria’s coastline.

Hitech Construction Company was announced as the contractor under an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing (EPC+F) model, where the contractor bears the bulk of the financial responsibility while the Federal Government provides counterpart funding, as previously stated by the Minister of Works.

The route begins at Victoria Island near Eko Atlantic City and traverses the Lekki Coastal Road, Lekki Free Trade Zone, and Dangote Refinery, connecting Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Edo, and Calabar.

The initial design includes 10 lanes with rail lines running through the center of the main carriageways, featuring innovative 11-inch-thick concrete roads reinforced with 20-millimeter steel.

Construction officially began in March 2024 on the first phase, covering 47.7 kilometers within Lagos State, starting from Ahmadu Bello Way. Phase 1 is expected to be completed by May 2025, with tolling for 5 to 10 years to recover construction costs.

The full 700-kilometer highway is slated for completion in eight years, with multiple sections being constructed simultaneously once procurement, approvals, and other processes are finalized.

Completed sections will be opened for use and toll collection in phases.