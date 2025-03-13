The Federal Government is set to finalize the alignment and procurement process for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway section in Ondo State.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday evening.

He made the statement upon arriving at the Akure Airport, as the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

“The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Wednesday, arrived Akure to conclude the alignment of the Lagos/ Calabar Coastal Road portion in the state.

“Umahi, who spoke briefly with newsmen after arriving at the Akure Airport at 6:09 p.m., said “We want to conclude the alignment so that we can procure it and start work,” the. NAN report read in part.

Umahi further emphasized that the Federal Government has several infrastructure projects in Ondo State, including roads and bridges, alongside the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which will pass through the state from Ogun.

What you should know

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is a 700-kilometer project spanning nine states, designed to enhance connectivity and drive economic growth along Nigeria’s coastline

The federal government awarded the contract to Hitech Construction Company Ltd. under an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing (EPC+F) model, where the contractor assumes most financial and construction risks while the government provides counterpart funding.

Providing an update on Section 1 in Lagos recently, Minister of Works David Umahi stated that construction on the 47.47-kilometer stretch, which began in March 2024, is progressing well, with 30 kilometers expected to be commissioned by May 2025.

He noted that parts of this section required extensive excavation and sand-filling due to accumulated topsoil from years of refuse dumping. Settlement tests have since confirmed stability, allowing work to resume.

To cut costs and reduce bridge construction, the federal government has announced plans to redesign parts of the highway in Ondo, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states. Umahi explained that shifting to an upland route would eliminate about 90% of the originally planned bridges, improving financial viability.

For Section 3, President Bola Tinubu approved the alignment through Cross River and Akwa Ibom states. This section is divided into 3A (Cross River) and 3B (Akwa Ibom), covering 65 kilometers by two lanes. Contracts have been awarded, and preparations for the official flag-off are underway.

Umahi also confirmed that the highway would be tolled as sections are completed to generate revenue for maintenance and servicing.

Once the alignment finalization is concluded, the federal government is expected to commence work on the sections in Ondo and other states following the planned flag-off of Section 3.