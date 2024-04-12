Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has announced that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project is expected to take eight years to complete.

He said this during his appearance on Channels TV’s Morning Brief on Thursday.

Umahi, addressing the timeline queries on the programme, stated that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will be built in independent phases and is expected to be completed in eight years, aligning with President Tinubu’s two terms.

“We are looking at 8 years, the live tenure of Mr President,” Umahi addressed the project duration query.

The Works Minister announced that the initial phase of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, extending 47.7km from Ahmadu Bello Way to the Lekki Deep Sea Port within Lagos State, will be completed in 36 months.

“The first section is going to take 36 months,” Umahi stated.

Additionally, he stated that of this first segment of the coastal highway project, 1.3km has already been completed with the final concrete pavement.

The Minister of Works provided details about the subsequent segments of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, indicating that the second section will extend approximately 55km from the Lekki Deep Seaport—where the first section ends—to the boundary between Ogun and Ondo states.

He further revealed that the second phase of the coastal highway project has received approval from the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and is anticipated to be approved at the next Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

“The second section is running from the Deep Seaport to the boundary of Ogun and Ondo and that is about 55km.

“It has been passed by BPE and it is going to the next FEC for approval,” Umahi stated.

Furthermore, Umahi reealed that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project will have its third segment beginning in Calabar, Cross River State. This part, stretching to Akwa Ibom State, is slated to start in July, pending design finalization and approvals from the BPE and FEC.

The Works Minister also outlined additional segments of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, noting that each would be constructed independently. These include one segment extending from Port Harcourt in Rivers State to Bayelsa State, and another starting in Delta State and heading towards Ondo State.