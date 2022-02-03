The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic along inner and outer Marina by Oando Filling Station, from 5.00am till 6.00pm on Friday, February 4, 2022, due to the planned burial service of the late former Head of Interim National Government, Chief (Dr.) Ernest Shonekan.

This disclosure is contained in a statement by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, where the Commissioner, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, explained that all adjoining and feeder roads leading through Inner Marina to the NITEL building will be cordoned off.

Oladeinde in the statement advised motorists to make use of JK Randle Street through Force Road to connect Broad Street and continue their journey as Inner Marina/Odunlami Street from Outer Marina will be barred from vehicular movement.

In the same vein, Oladeinde stated that motorists descending CMS Bridge to Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, will be temporarily diverted to UBA Roundabout or Apongbon for onward navigation to other inner parts of Lagos Island to connect their destinations.

The Commissioner assured that Security and Law Enforcement Agencies will be deployed to all strategic junctions/intersections and black spots to reduce delays and ensure the security of lives and property both along the routes leading to the venue and alternative routes highlighted.

The state government apologized for any inconvenience the temporary diversion might cause as well as extend appreciation to Lagosians for their patience and understanding.