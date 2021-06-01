Nigeria recorded 203 new confirmed cases of covid-19 on Monday, 31st May 2021, caused by a surge in the number of cases recorded in Benue State. It also recorded a total of 28 covid-related deaths.

The number of cases represents the highest recorded in over two months and the highest daily deaths in over four months.

According to the disclosure by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Benue State recorded a total of 178 new cases of the disease, followed by Lagos State with 10 cases. This number of cases takes the total tally in Nigeria to 166,518 and related deaths to 2,099.

It is yet to be confirmed, why the sudden surge in the number of infections, however, the total infections recorded in Benue State now stands at 1,366. It is also worth noting that a total of 2.13 million samples have been tested, from inception to date in Nigeria.

The total number of cases currently in admission stands at 5,638, having discharged about 158,781 patients.