The Cross Rivers State, Professor Ben Ayade, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to media reports, Governor Ayade made the announcement on Thursday morning in a meeting with 6 APC governors who visited him at the Government House, Calabar.

The governors who visited Ayade include Governors of Kebbi, Imo, Yobe, Plateau, Jigawa, and Ekiti State.

During a ceremony at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Ayade said his defection was to align the state with the ruling party at the centre for prosperous growth and development and to also join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in building the nation.

What the Cross River State Governor is saying

The Governor in his statement said, “Buhari’s commitment to the development of the country is commendable. It is obvious at this point that we need to join hands with him to build a nation that we all can be proud of.

“As a team, we want to work with Mr President towards building a prosperous country that his succession process in 2023 will come without fear and hitches. If we as governors join hands with the President and agree on a way to govern this country, we will make progress.

“Having recognised the issue of our youths and unemployment, it is my responsibility as the leader of the party to do what I can to assist the President in the building process,” he said.

Ayade added, ”We need to position Cross River at the centre of activities and on that note, I declare Cross River as an APC state.”

While responding to the development, the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Bala-Buni, who is Caretaker Chairman of APC, welcomed Ayade into the party’s fold.

He said, “As from today, Ayade is the leader of APC in Cross River.’’