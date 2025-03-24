The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) plans to restore 18,000 hectares of degraded land in Cross River and Ondo states for sustainable cocoa and oil palm cultivation, with a goal of attracting $200 million in investments to the value chain in Nigeria.

FAO Climate Change Specialist, Ms. Nifesimi Ogunkua, disclosed this on Monday during a four-day FAO Participatory Informed Landscape Approach (PILA) Workshop in Calabar, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The project will rehabilitate 10,800 hectares in Cross River and 8,000 hectares in Ondo through regenerative agriculture and forestry practices.

Its core objectives include developing two Integrated Landscape Management (ILM) frameworks at the state level, creating four integrated land-use plans at the local government level, and strengthening four gender-sensitive policies, regulations, and financing frameworks to advance sustainable land management.

Ogunkua highlighted that the project addresses gaps identified by the Federal Government regarding the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

Supported by funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and FAO, the initiative aims to promote integrated landscape management.

The project is designed to focus on empowering smallholder farmers to adopt sustainable land management practices, improving land tenure systems, and enhancing women’s access to land. It also prioritizes environmentally responsible cocoa and oil palm production to ensure long-term sustainability.

Mrs. Iyabo Mustapha, Assistant Director of Land, Environment, and Climate Change at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, stressed the importance of the project in helping smallholder farmers align with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), ensuring their competitiveness in European markets.

She warned that failure to address environmental challenges could have lasting consequences for future generations.

“The federal ministry of agriculture is also introducing additional support packages for these farmers.

“If we fail to address these environmental concerns, the long-term impact could be detrimental—we may not have a viable environment for future generations,” Mustapha warned.