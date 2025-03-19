The governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have strongly opposed the declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF), Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, described the move as unconstitutional and a blatant disregard for democratic principles.

Mohammed argued that it was illegal and unacceptable for the president to suspend a democratically elected governor and other officials in Rivers State, emphasizing that such a decision posed a significant threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

“The PDPGF has noted with concern the suspension of democratically elected officials in Rivers by the president. We state categorically that this is a threat to democracy. This is a premeditated attack on Rivers, the PDP, and other opposition parties in the country. It is a great threat to democracy and an ill wind that will blow no one any good,” the statement read in parts.

The Bauchi State Governor further warned that the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State could escalate political instability, deepen national mistrust, and increase security challenges. He added that the action could negatively impact investor confidence and disrupt economic activities in the state and beyond.

The governors said the president’s action will only serve to exacerbate the crises in the nation, deepen mistrust, elevate security threats, and destroy the economy. According to them, such a move is a dangerous precedent that must be resisted in the interest of Nigeria’s democratic survival.

Peter Obi raises alarm over democratic backsliding

Also reacting, Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his outrage.

Obi described the removal of Governor Similaya Fubara from office as unconstitutional and reckless, arguing that it signified a troubling return to authoritarian rule. He warned that such unilateral actions by the presidency would erode the democratic gains achieved over the past 26 years.

“The unilateral decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove Governor Similaya Fubara of Rivers State from office is not only unconstitutional but also reckless. It has plunged us back into a state of lawlessness, hugely undoing the progress we have made in these 26 years of democratic journey. By disregarding the rule of law, the President has shown a dangerous willingness to trample on democracy,” Obi stated.

He further noted that the declaration of a state of emergency was a deliberate move to tighten the federal government’s grip on power, urging Nigerians to resist any form of executive overreach.

“The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is not just reckless—it is a clear attempt to return us to a state of nature and tighten its grip on power at all costs,” he added.

Calls for Reversal Grow Louder

The opposition has continued to mount pressure on the federal government to reverse the decision, warning that it could set a dangerous precedent that threatens Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe, said in a statement on Wednesday that the declaration of emergency rule remained an extraordinary measure that must be invoked strictly within constitutional limits.

“The NBA affirms its commitment to upholding the constitution, defending democratic governance, and ensuring that the rule of law prevails in Nigeria.

“The removal of elected officials under the pretext of emergency rule is unconstitutional and unacceptable,” he said.

Some political analysts have described the move as an overreach of executive power that undermines the principles of federalism.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State. He also directed the suspension of the Governor, his deputy, and the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.