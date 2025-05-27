Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has raised concerns over the alleged imposition of a N700,000 fee on shop owners at the Onitsha Head Bridge Market as a condition to reopen their stores.

His reaction follows widespread criticism on social media, sparked by a viral video from controversial influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

In the video, Otse alleged that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is demanding N700,000 from each shop owner as a condition to reopen their shops after many were shut down, reportedly during a crackdown on counterfeit drugs and products.

Obi recounts his visit to the market

In a statement made public on his X handle on Tuesday, Obi recounted his visit to the market during its initial closure, expressing his support for NAFDAC’s efforts to rid society of fake drugs and counterfeit products.

However, he emphasized that such actions should be followed by swift investigations and the timely reopening of affected markets to ease the burden on small business owners.

“I recall visiting the Head Bridge Market during the initial phase of its closure, standing in support of the authorities to ensure our society is free from fake drugs and counterfeit goods.

“I did so with the hope that investigations would be carried out swiftly and the market would be reopened promptly, especially to ease the suffering of small business owners already burdened by our current national economic challenges,” Obi said.

Condemns N700,000 reopening fee

He expressed deep concern over reports that shop owners are now being asked to pay to resume operations.

“It is, therefore, deeply unfortunate to learn that shop owners are now being asked to pay N700,000 to reopen their stores.

“Already, over 7 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) have collapsed in the past two years in Nigeria. Our MSME’s businesses are at a “we can’t breathe” stage, and the very system that should be offering them oxygen to support their breathing is instead suffocating them.

“This level of insensitivity is both disturbing and uncaring. Let us prioritize compassion, economic recovery, and the survival of our small businesses at this critical time in our nation,” Obi said.

Appeals for government compassion

Calling for urgent intervention, Obi appealed to the authorities to review and drop the reopening fee.

“Allow these businesses to reopen. These shop owners have already endured prolonged closures, mounting unpaid bills, and economic strain.

“Adding further burdens to them and their families at this time is simply unjust and economic sabotage,” he urged.

More Insights

In a statement signed by Director General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC on Monday clarified that the enforcement, conducted between February 9 and March 27, 2025, targeted unregistered, banned, expired, substandard, and falsified medicines, including controlled substances.

The operation began at three major open drug markets: Idumota Drug Market in Lagos, Ariaria Drug Market in Aba, and Bridgehead Drug Market, also known as Ọgbọ Ọgwụ, in Onitsha.

These three markets collectively supply about 80% of the medications distributed across Nigeria and parts of Africa.

While NAFDAC did not directly confirm the claim that shop owners were asked to pay N700,000 to reopen, the agency emphasized that traders who complied with regulatory requirements have been permitted to resume business.

Since the market’s reopening on March 9, 2025, over 2,500 traders operating 3,500 shops have resumed activities at the Ogbogwu Market in Onitsha.

The raids led to the seizure and destruction of medicines valued at over N1 trillion.

NAFDAC explained that the targeted markets failed to meet Good Storage and Distribution Practices and lacked proper registration with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria.

In response, state governments granted a moratorium allowing traders to relocate to Coordinated Wholesale Centres that meet regulatory standards, facilitating safer and more compliant pharmaceutical distribution.