The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to overhaul its macro-economic policies to address economic hardship in Nigeria.

This demand came after a meeting of PDP governors in Asaba, Delta State, where they also took significant steps to resolve internal party disputes.

The PDP governors reaffirmed their commitment to party unity by recognizing Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the National Secretary, following a Court of Appeal judgment.

They urged the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to convene by March 13, 2025, to formalize key decisions and maintain party cohesion.

In a strongly worded communiqué read by Senator Bala Mohammed, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, the governors expressed deep concern over Nigeria’s economic challenges.

They attributed widespread hardship to the macro-economic policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and urged an immediate policy shift to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

“The Forum called on the federal government to either revisit or rejig its macro-economic policies to ameliorate and or stop the hardship/pains that they have inflicted on Nigerians, as no meaningful or impactful achievements in the states will be achieved until the harsh policies are addressed,” the communiqué stated.

The governors highlighted rising inflation, unemployment, and declining purchasing power as pressing concerns that demand urgent government intervention. They warned that continued economic distress could exacerbate social instability and hinder development efforts at all levels.

Security Concerns and Governance

The PDP governors acknowledged the sacrifices of Nigeria’s Armed Forces and security agencies in the fight against insurgency and criminal activities. However, they raised alarm over the resurgence of non-state actors threatening national stability. The forum called for a strengthened security architecture to safeguard lives and property across the country.

Furthermore, the governors commended their colleagues in PDP-controlled states for implementing policies aimed at economic relief and sustainable development. They praised Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his achievements in infrastructure, environmental protection, and social empowerment.

Commitment to a Better Nigeria

The PDP governors assured Nigerians of their dedication to reversing the economic downturn and restoring national prosperity. They urged citizens not to lose hope, pledging to work towards a return to the stable economic conditions and security experienced before 2015.

“As leaders, we remain committed to returning our great nation to the glorious days of pre-2015, where the cost of living was manageable, security of lives and property was assured, and national unity and prosperity were paramount,” the communiqué noted.

What you should know

On Wednesday, the opposition party’s leadership crisis took a violent turn as a Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting descended into chaos over the battle for the position of national secretary.

The meeting was disrupted when two contenders for the secretary position, Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye, sought recognition as the legitimate occupant.