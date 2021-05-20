The leader of Boko Haram Islamist sect, Abubakar Shekau has allegedly committed suicide, after events related to the fighting’s between Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) at the Sambisa forest area.

This was disclosed by Humangle, conflict and insecurity in Africa research firm, on Thursday morning.

What Humangle said about Shekau’s death

Shekau’s enclave was tracked down by ISWAP using its forces based in the Timbuktu Triangle. His fighters were killed in the process, followed by a long gunfire exchange between the invading group and Shekau’s bodyguards.

His bodyguards were subdued, Shekau surrendered and engaged in hours-long meeting with the ISWAP fighters. During the parley, he was asked to voluntarily relinquish power and order his fighters in other areas to declare bai’a (allegiance) to ISWAP’s authority. They had expected Shekau to issue a statement.

The report disclosed that Shekau who had a suicide vest on eventually blew himself up alongside everyone present during the negotiations.

This is a developing story.