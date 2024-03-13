President Bola Tinubu has declared that his administration will not succumb to the payment of ransom to kidnappers of children in Kaduna and Borno State.

President Bola Tinubu further directed the immediate release of the abducted children in the northwest States.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, disclosed this information following the conclusion of Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

“So, the security agencies are working round the clock. This children and people that have been abducted by criminal elements will be brought back to safety pretty soon.

“And Mr President has also directed that no ransom will be paid by government to any of these criminal elements. I think it’s important that this be put out there.”

In addition, Idris commented that the government is reviewing the assistance provided by foreign organizations for the retrieval of the kidnapped children.

“Well, we’re aware that is not just the US that has actually offered. Other countries have also offered to support Nigeria.

“But what we can tell you is that government is still reviewing these offers and the position of government will be made known,” he added.

What you should know

School abductions is an ongoing security challenge in Nigeria’s northern region, especially since the 2014 kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls by Boko Haram extremists in Borno state’s Chibok village shocked the world.

Armed gangs have since targeted schools for kidnap ransoms, resulting in at least 1,400 abducted since then.

Last week, dozens were abducted in a fresh attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The attack was the third mass kidnapping in northern Nigeria since late last week, when more than 200 people, mostly women and children, were abducted by suspected extremists in Borno state.

In addition, 287 school children were also taken hostage from a government primary and secondary school in Kaduna state.

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday, however, convened with officials and a few parents of the kidnapped students in Kaduna state, guaranteeing them that the security forces are diligently working to locate and save the children.