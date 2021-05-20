Technological innovation has brought about the invention of different investment apps that have made wealth management accessible to anyone with a smartphone.

It’s no secret that stock trading has become popular, especially among younger generations, as different people have created various avenues that have made investing easier by offering low-cost ways to kickstart investing.

One of such persons championing easy access to global stocks is Yanmo Omorogbe, the Chief Operating Officer of Bamboo, an investment app that is lowering the barrier of entry for individuals of any age and income bracket to start their investment journey.

Omorogbe is a graduate of the Imperial College of London where she studied Chemical Engineering.

She co-founded with Richmond Bassey in 2019, the digital investment platform that has given Nigerians real-time access to buy, hold, or sell stocks of about 3,000 companies listed on the U.S. stock market right from their mobile phones and computers.

Users can sign up to trade on Bamboo with as low as $10 dollars. Bamboo is also a winter 2020 batch of Y Combinator and has raised a total of $150,000 in funding over 3 rounds

The company partners with DriveWealth LLC, a U.S-based leader in global digital trading technology; Lambeth Capital, a Nigerian stockbroking firm duly registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); and Flutterwave, one of Africa’s largest payment platforms.

Their Telegram community currently has close to 7,000 members and over 100,000+ downloads on Playstore

Before Bamboo, Omoregbe worked as an investment analyst at African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), a private equity management firm that develops and manages private equity infrastructure funds designed to invest long-term institutional unlisted equity in African infrastructure projects. At AIIM, she moved up from the investment analyst position to an associate within 2 years.

Omoregbe is working to even the playing field by giving Nigerians a means for growing and earning returns on their investments through Bamboo.