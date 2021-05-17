The announcement of the end of a 27-year-old marriage involving the fourth richest man in the world appears to have opened a can of worms from his past.

A recent revelation by Market Screener tells of how Bill Gates resigned from the Microsoft Board because the Board launched an investigation into an alleged sexual relationship between Gates and a Microsoft staff.

How it happened

Bill Gates stepped down from his position on the Board following the Board’s decision that it was no longer appropriate to have him continue after a Microsoft engineering staff alleged in a letter that she had been sexually involved with My Gates for some years.

The Board hired private investigators to look into the matter but Bill gates stepped down before the investigation was completed. He resigned from the Microsoft Board on March 13, 2020. A spokeswoman speaking on the matter had this to say:

“There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably. His decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter. In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier.”

What you should know

Bill and Melinda Gates are expected to keep running the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which is currently the biggest Philanthropic effort in existence.