Dubai, on Monday, started to relax Covid-19 restrictions, allowing hotels in the regional tourism hub to operate at full capacity and permitting concerts and sports events where all attendees and participants have been vaccinated.

It also announced that entertainment facilities will have their capacity limit raised to 70% with a maximum of 1,500 people for indoor events and 2,500 for outdoor events.

According to tweet posts from the Dubai media office, this is contained in a statement issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Monday, May 17, 2021, as part of its updated precautionary measures for events and activities with effect from May 17.

The Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said that there would be continued mandatory wearing of face masks and observing social distancing of 2 metres adding that bars will reopen for those vaccinated and restaurant seating raised to 10 people per table, from 6.

It stated that wedding events are allowed to be held with the maximum attendance capped at 100 for wedding venues/hotels, noting that all attendees and staff should have received the Covid-19 vaccination. Also, attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30, with compliance to precautionary measures.

What you should know

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranks highly globally for Covid-19 testing and vaccination rates. The wealthy middle east country has administered the AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc and Sinopharm vaccines in one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns.

It has given over 11.4 million doses to a population of just under 10 million. Authorities reported 1,229 new cases of the virus on Monday, the lowest this year.

Dubai has struggled to keep its economy, which relies on international trade and business, open through the pandemic after an initial lockdown.

The UAE has in recent weeks banned entry from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka to guard against the spread of the highly contagious Indian variant.