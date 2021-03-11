UAE extends ban on flights from Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the extension of its ban on international flights from Nigerian till March 20, 2021.

This is seen as part of the measure from the UAE to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the disclosure, which is contained in a statement issued by the public relations firm for Emirates, said customers from both Abuja and Lagos would not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date.

The statement from the firm on behalf of UAE said, “In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 20 March 2021.

“Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai).”

While noting that Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue as scheduled, the statement, however, restated the commitment of UAE to resume passenger services to Dubai when conditions allow.

What you should know