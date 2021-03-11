Hospitality & Travel
UAE extends ban on flights from Nigeria
The UAE has announced the extension of its ban on international flights from Nigerian till March 20, 2021.
This is seen as part of the measure from the UAE to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the disclosure, which is contained in a statement issued by the public relations firm for Emirates, said customers from both Abuja and Lagos would not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date.
The statement from the firm on behalf of UAE said, “In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 20 March 2021.
“Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai).”
While noting that Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue as scheduled, the statement, however, restated the commitment of UAE to resume passenger services to Dubai when conditions allow.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that last month, the UAE suspended the airlifting of passengers from Nigeria to Dubai but stated that airlines can airlift passengers from Dubai to Nigeria as part of its Covid-19 measures.
- The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had on February 5 barred the carrier from Nigeria, due to non-compliance with Covid-19 protocols as well as the introduction of rapid antigen test as a requirement for Dubai travelers against the Nigerian government’s negative PCR requirements.
- This has degenerated into a situation with the UAE banning Nigeria flights for several weeks on end.
FG launches e-temporary passport for Nigerians abroad
The FG has launched the e-Temporary Passport, a four-page travel document for a one-way return journey to Nigeria, usually in emergencies.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has on behalf of the Federal Government, launched the Electronic Temporary Passport to cater for Nigerians desirous of returning home but whose national passport is not available.
The four-page document is for the one-way return journey to Nigeria usually on emergencies.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Sunday James, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
It states that an e-temporary passport replaces the paper-type emergency travel certificate hitherto issued by Nigerians in Diaspora desirous of returning home but don’t have a regular standard passport. It also states that the electronic temporary passport has all the features of the standard passport but serves only one.
Speaking at the event, the Minister stated that the passport will address the concerns of Nigerians abroad who have an urgent need to return home as well as those who are being returned home by their host countries but don’t have a valid passport.
He pointed out that the Temporary Passport is ICAO compliant and is valid for only 30 days before the date of travel and it is not in any way a replacement for the Nigerian Passport as it will only serve a temporary purpose in the case of loss or misplacement of the Nigerian Passport by a Nigerian abroad,” the statement said.
The Controller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, in his remark noted that the introduction of the document is another way of engaging with the Diaspora population with a view to addressing their emergency travel needs stressing that the document can be issued to applicants irrespective of age.
He revealed that the replaced Emergency Travel Certificate was a huge security threat to Nigeria and the global community because it was an ordinary paper devoid of the necessary security features of a travel document.
Babandede added that the temporary Passport replacing it is a catalyst to Nigeria’s desire for effective identity management as it has a chip and surface personalization which is an enhancement of the current Electronic Passport Management System (EPMS).
Minister of Interior, @raufaregbesola launches "e-Temporary Passport" document for Nigerians.The four-page travel document is for one-way return journey to Nigeria usually on emergencies. pic.twitter.com/GKFterFEVu
— Nigeria Immigration Service (@nigimmigration) March 9, 2021
FG holds ground breaking ceremony of Narrow gauge, deep seaport
FG held its ground-breaking ceremony of the Eastern Narrow Gauge, Bonny Deep Seaport and Railway Industrial Park all in Port Harcourt.
The Federal Government has held its ground-breaking Ceremony of the Eastern Narrow Gauge, Bonny Deep Seaport and Railway Industrial Park all in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Tuesday.
This was disclosed by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
It tweeted, “Rail Line reconstruction itself (the line runs across 12 States)—with NEW branch lines: Bonny-Onne-Owerri; Goniri-Gashua; Kafanchan-Rigachikun; Kuru-Jos. A brand new deep-sea port on Bonny Island, and Industrial Park in Port Harcourt.
“Eastern Railway Reconstruction will kickstart today, The rail will move from Bonny Ports to PH in Rivers and link Abia-Enugu-Benue-Lafia-Kaduna-Bauchi-Gombe and Borno. South-Eastern states will also be connected to the line.”
The future is better!#PortHarcourtMaiduguriRail
—Rail Line reconstruction itself (the line runs across 12 States)—with NEW branch lines: Bonny-Onne-Owerri; Goniri-Gashua; Kafanchan-Rigachikun; Kuru-Jos
—Brand new deep sea port on Bonny Island
—Industrial Park in Port Harcourt pic.twitter.com/yQ7jl2teEM
— NIGERIAN RAILWAY CORPORATION (@Official_NRC) March 9, 2021
