Just in: NIPOST reclaim stamp duty collection from FIRS after years of dispute

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Nigeria has distributed the third letter in the series of correspondences it has been sending to, apparently, the 161 companies shortlisted as bid winners of the 57 marginal fields on offer in the country’s second marginal field bid round.

According to Africa Oil and Gas report, the third letter which was emailed on March 2, 2021, specifies the percentage awarded to the recipient and the signature bonus expected of it by the government. The Federal Government expects the signature bonus to be paid within 45 days, and it could be paid in either the local currency Naira or in US Dollars.

It is also reported that the total signature bonus per field ranges from $5Million to $20Million, with the signature bonus demanded from each company depending on the percentage interest in the field offered to the company as no single field is assigned to a single firm. For instance, if the entire signature bonus charged to Field A is $5Million, a company assigned 20% equity in that field is asked to pay a signature bonus of $1Million.

Names of successful bid winners remain largely unknown, as the authorities are yet to make the list public. This latest correspondence to awardees still doesn’t specify who your partners are and doesn’t tell who operates the field, but the partners on each field are expected to jointly create a Special Purpose Vehicle to operate the asset.

The lack of knowledge of who your partners are raises the risk involved in the funding of the signature bonus. So does the instruction to awardees attached to every field to create a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to act as operator.

The likely bid winners

The report suggests that winners of this round include at least 3 marginal field operating companies, at least 3 companies, run by members of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), the umbrella association of oilfield engineering contractors.

Other companies that have reportedly received letters include those promoted by the retired technical staff of some of the oil majors operating in Nigeria, although there has been a lot of talk about underhand dealings in Abuja with names of companies who did not take part in the bidding process awarded oilfields.

The first of the three letters emailed to “winners” indicated that the addressee was qualified for a certain field. The second letter then merely asked the awardee to specify which currency they want to pay the signature bonus in. This third letter, then, which specifies the percentage that the awardee has on the field and requests for payment of signature bonus by a certain date, is the first firm commitment the authorities are making to an awardee.

But questions around who other partners are and who to operate the field indicate that there will either be the fourth letter, or the DPR will publish a list on which the fields, the awardees to each field, the signature bonus and the operator will be. It’s quite exhausting.

