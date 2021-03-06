NIPOST-FIRS disagreement: Issue not yet resolved – Accountant-General

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris has stated that the issues between NIPOST and FIRS, related to stamp duties have not been completely settled. and that the AGF’s office will broker peace between the two organizations.

The AGF disclosed this on Friday in Abuja when the management of NIPOST, led by the Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, paid him a visit.

On the faceoff between NIPOST and the FIRS, the Accountant General of the Federation said, “although the issue may not be completely resolved, there is the belief that discussion and dialogue are the most effective means to resolve the issues. We will continue to arbiter, to broker peace and to moderate between the two organizations.”

He also urged NIPOST to improve its operations, citing that it is “sitting on a gold mine,”

“I want to reiterate that NIPOST is sitting on a gold mine, NIPOST is sitting on assets, physical assets, landed properties, NIPOST has vast human and material resources. NIPOST should wake up and live up to expectation because in all honesty, there is no reason why NIPOST should remain the way it is”.

“NIPOST should think out of the box, there are a lot of things NIPOST can do to generate money. I am posing this challenge to the Postmaster General and his team. Whatever it takes to bring out NIPOST from the present condition should be done. You have assets, you have human capital, you have all it takes and you now have legislation backing you up, so you have everything that you need,” Idris said.

What you should know