NIPOST-FIRS disagreement: Issue not yet resolved – Accountant-General
The AGF says it will broker peace between NIPOST and FIRS who had clashed last year over stamp duty collection.
The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris has stated that the issues between NIPOST and FIRS, related to stamp duties have not been completely settled. and that the AGF’s office will broker peace between the two organizations.
The AGF disclosed this on Friday in Abuja when the management of NIPOST, led by the Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, paid him a visit.
On the faceoff between NIPOST and the FIRS, the Accountant General of the Federation said, “although the issue may not be completely resolved, there is the belief that discussion and dialogue are the most effective means to resolve the issues. We will continue to arbiter, to broker peace and to moderate between the two organizations.”
He also urged NIPOST to improve its operations, citing that it is “sitting on a gold mine,”
“I want to reiterate that NIPOST is sitting on a gold mine, NIPOST is sitting on assets, physical assets, landed properties, NIPOST has vast human and material resources. NIPOST should wake up and live up to expectation because in all honesty, there is no reason why NIPOST should remain the way it is”.
“NIPOST should think out of the box, there are a lot of things NIPOST can do to generate money. I am posing this challenge to the Postmaster General and his team. Whatever it takes to bring out NIPOST from the present condition should be done. You have assets, you have human capital, you have all it takes and you now have legislation backing you up, so you have everything that you need,” Idris said.
What you should know
- Narametrics reported on August 2020 the public dispute between NIPOST and FIRS over Stamp duties after NIPOST reacted to claims by the FIRS that it is operating an illegal Stamp Duty Account.
$27 million Kano Dry Inland Port to be completed by December
The Dala Inland Dry Port will cost $27 million and would be fully completed in December.
The Managing Director, Dala Inland Dry Port, Alhaji Ahmed Rabiu, in Kano State, disclosed that the inland port will cost $27 million and would be completed fully in December.
The inland port MD disclosed this on Friday during an inspection of the port, in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state, citing that the first phase should be ready by June 2021.
He added that the Kano State Government has also spent N2.3 billion for the construction of access road, perimeter fence, electricity and water supply at the site which was birthed by the Federal Government 20 years ago and designated a Special Economic Zone.
“We are going to compete favourably with Lagos in terms of revenue generation and also reduce the loss of containers while in transit between Lagos and Kano,” he said.
“When completed, the cost of transportation will drastically reduce because while it costs about N1.2 million to take containers from Lagos to Kano by road, it will cost not more than N200,000 by rail.
“Containers berthed at the Lagos ports will be transported on the old rail lines to Kano in 24 hours, just as the project will enhance the reactivation of trans-Sahara commercial activities,’’ he added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the National Inland Water Ways Authority has made public its intention to move 1000 containers from Lagos to Onitsha river port. The agency said it is targeting about 1,000 containers to be hauled per trip from Lagos ports to Onitsha River Port within the maximum duration of 4 days.
- The Federal Government through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) announced plans to concession the Tafawa Balewa Trade Fair Complex, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC), Calabar Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Kano Special Economic Zone (SEZ).
AfCFTA: Nigeria at advance stage of establishing trade recovery remedy authority – Secretary-General
Wene has described the AfCFTA as a driver for Africa’s recovery from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Secretary-General of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Mr Wamkele Mene, has disclosed that Nigeria is on the verge of registering a trade remedy recovery authority which he says is a major leap for the agreement.
The AfCFTA boss made this disclosure at a courtesy visit to the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday in Lagos, as he stated that the AfCFTA will lift Africa from the effects of the pandemic.
“With COVID-19, we went from that to a contraction of a magnitude that we have not had in about 30 years,” he said, citing that 6 out of the ten fastest-growing economies in the world were African before the pandemic.
“But with the objectives of the AfCFTA, by 2035, by dabbling into Africa trade, Africa is on the path to industrial development and we are building a capacity to diversify our exports within and outside the continent,” he added.
He revealed that the International Monetary Fund stated that Africa will have positive growth by 2022 if the vaccine roll-out strategy comes just in time for the implementation of the AfCFTA.
He also said that trade remedies would be needed for the implementation of the agreement to prevent issues of dumping and disputes related to free trade.
“At the moment, only two countries – Egypt and South Africa – have their trade remedy authorities ready, and this has the ability to prevent dumping and address many other challenges associated with inter-African trade.
“Nigeria is at the advance stage of establishing a trade recovery remedy authority and this is a very positive step,” he said.
He urged for collaboration with the private sector and African governments to increase capacity to facilitate African trade, especially with customs agreements, as it would ensure discipline and make the rollout more efficient.
What you should know
- Nairametrics recently reported that the Nigerian government announced that the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would help reduce illegal mining in the country and also standardize Mining practices in Nigeria.
- PriceWaterCoopers Nigeria says that the Covid-19 pandemic could pose a risk to African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. It also said that African nations and relevant stakeholders could also turn the agreement into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if certain policies are pursued quickly.
