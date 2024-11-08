Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has presented a proposed 2025 budget worth N549,160,417,663.00 billion to the state lawmakers.

The budget presentation was made by the governor on Friday.

He explained that the priorities of his administration for 2025 are human capital and infrastructural development.

Budget Breakdown

According to Yusuf, the capital component is N312,634,912,672.18 billion, while the recurrent expenditure is set at N236,525,504,990.82 billion.

He stated that most of the capital spending will be directed towards the Social and Economic Sectors, to the tune of N461,447,963,240.86.

The breakdown of recurrent and capital allocations based on sectors is as follows:

1. Education: N168,350,802,346.19 (31.00%)

2. Health: N90,600,835,766.48 (16.50%)

3. Agriculture: N21,038,199,190.76 (3.83%)

4. Infrastructure Development: N70,682,843,744.15 (12.87%)

5. Manufacturing, Commerce, Industry, and Tourism: N3,887,338,871.45 (1.22%)

6. Environment and Sanitation: N15,523,154,078.47 (2.83%)

7. Governance Institutions: N98,242,089,019.58 (17.57%)

8. Security, Justice, and Emergency Services: N23,457,527,026.06 (4.00%)

9.Water Supply and Rural DDevelopment: N27,235,112,601.05 (4.96%)

10. Transport Development: N12,805,155,000.00 (2.33%)

11. Women, Youth, and People with Special Needs: N17,337,360,000.00 (3.15%)

More Insights

The governor told lawmakers that the breakdown clearly indicates that the priorities of his administration for 2025 are human capital and infrastructural development.

He pledged to increase access to quality education despite the limited resources.

“In line with this, I want to inform this respected chamber that we are considering the resuscitation of the Kano Education Development Support (KEDS) under the Ministry of Education.”

“It is our plan to develop it into a functional agency that will support the funding of education, specifically for Basic, Upper Basic, and Post-Basic Education,” he stated.

The governor added that his administration would also draw from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) counter-funding in a bid to support tertiary institutions.

Yusuf said that while commerce and industry remain the economic backbone of Kano, the government will not relent in its efforts to support commercial activities and industrial development.

“This informed our decision to allocate the substantial sum of N3,887,338,871.45 billion to the sector within the year under review, as a result of which various projects and programs have been undertaken,” he added.

He revealed that the government is moving to sanitize and secure the business environment in the state and has launched a comprehensive verification and registration exercise targeting all expatriates and their businesses operating within the state.

He said the exercise will help acquire data on expatriate businesses, identify regulatory gaps, and enhance coordination between the government and the expatriates.