FIRS inaugurates online portal for financial institutions in the country
The innovation is part of the agency’s ongoing reforms to align the country’s tax system with global standards.
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has inaugurated a new Automatic Exchange of Information Common Reporting Standard (AEOI-CRS) system for use by financial institutions in the country.
This new innovation is part of the tax authority’s ongoing reforms to align the country’s tax system with global standards.
This disclosure was made by the Director Communication and Liaison, FIRS, Abdulahi Ahmed, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
In the statement, he quoted the Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, FIRS, as calling on reporting financial institutions under the income Tax (Common Reporting Standard) Regulations 2019 to enroll on the portal.
According to the statement, the Executive Chairman said, ‘’The Automatic Exchange of Information-Common Reporting Standard (AEOI-CRS) system portal is currently live, open and active.
“Consequently, all Reporting Financial Institutions (Commercial Banks, Merchant Banks, Discount Houses, Mortgage and Development Banks, Insurance and Life Assurance Companies, Investment Advisers, Trustees, Asset Management Companies, Issuing Houses, Brokers/Dealers, etc) are invited to enrol on the AEOI-CRS portal.’’
The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in its report said he explained that each Reporting Financial Institution (FI) was required to designate an appropriate officer as Primary User (PU). He disclosed that the PU is the custodian of the Financial Institution’s login details on the portal.
He also said a letter signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the FI introducing the PU to the FIRS was also required as part of the enrolment process.
The statement also noted, ‘’In order to enrol as a PU of an FI and have access to related AEOI-CRS documents, please visit the FIRS website at www.firs.gov.ng and navigate the menu tab on Automatic Exchange of Information.’’
“Please do this only if relevant contact details have been forwarded to the FIRS. FIs are to further take notice that CRS reports for 2019 are due not later than 30th September 2020.’’
FG discloses how much it spent in 4 months in its fight against COVID-19
The disclosure was made by SERAP through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter handle.
The Federal Government has disclosed how much it spent so far in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, out of the public funds and donations by individuals and corporate organizations.
In its response to an enquiry by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) based on the Freedom of Information (FOI), the Federal Government said that it spent N30,540,563,571.09 in 4 months to fight COVID-19, out of the N36.3 billion public funds and donations.
The disclosure was made by SERAP through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter handle on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
BREAKING: In response to our FoI with @Connected_dev the FG has stated that it spent N30,540,563,571.09 in 4 months to fight COVID-19. Of the N36.3bn public funds & donations received, PTF on COVID-19 spent N22bn; 36 states spent N7bn; NAF spent N877m; and @PoliceNG spent N500m.
SERAP, in its reply to the letter sent by the Accountant General, said, “We acknowledge receipt of the letter signed on your behalf by Mrs Odanwu Chizoba which provides some information on inflows and outflows of Covid-19 funds, drawn from the Covid-19 Eradication Support Accounts.
“We note that the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 spent N22 billion, 36 states spent N7 billion for the deployment of assets in support of Covid-19 operations and Nigerian Police spent N500 million on personal protective equipment.
“However, we also note that the documents sent to us do not contain other significant details as indicated in our FOI request dated 10 August 2020, including details and breakdown of the number of Nigerians who directly or indirectly have benefited from the spending.”
SERAP pointed out that it was refreshing to note that 115 ordinary Nigerians donated between N1 and N100 to support the authorities’ efforts in its fight against Covid-19, despite the fact that it was the country’s poorest and most disadvantaged sectors of the population that continued to bear the brunt of COVID-19.
It noted that this was a huge lesson for Nigerian politicians about the idea of public service to one’s country. It also sent a powerful message about the need to see public office as an opportunity to serve and give something back to the country and not a place to mismanage, steal or divert public funds.
SERAP, however, said it would be grateful if the requested details and additional information were provided to them within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of the letter.
It said that if no response was gotten from the Federal Government within the stated time frame, appropriate legal actions would be taken to compel compliance with its request.
Trade and Investments, a way out of Nigeria’s economic troubles – Fola Fagbule
Fagbule said export trade is a legitimate way to boost FDI and FX liquidity.
Fola Fagbule, Senior VP and Head Advisory at Africa Finance Corporation said legitimate export trade and investment is a viable way out of Nigeria’s economic burdens and would move Nigeria away from crude oil dependence.
He disclosed this while speaking at a webinar organised by Nairametrics titled, “Economic Outlook: Projecting Nigeria’s Recovery”.
Fagbule said 42% of Nigeria’s GDP is trade, telecoms, I.T, Service economy and others, and boosting the sectors is a way to improve Nigeria’s economy as the country battles a GDP decline due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
He added that Nigeria is below her peers in Africa in investment as a percentage of GDP. “Gabon’s investment as a percentage of GDP is 30%, Nigeria is less than 14%,” he said, citing the performance of Africa Finance Corporation’s investments in Gabon.
He said that if Nigeria doubles its investment as a percentage of GDP, it could reach $60 billion annually, adding that the investment focus should be on drivers of trade.
“ Gabon’s success was about facilitating export trade,” he said, adding that Nigeria can mirror same objectives, which would boost infrastructure investments to achieve success in export trade.
Citing the present capital expenditure of the Nigerian government which is not sufficient to combat Nigeria’s economic burdens, he said export trade is a legitimate way to boost FDI and FX liquidity as infrastructure is a major focus on making export trade work.
On ways of attracting foreign investments to boost trade in the country, he said, “the best way to attract foreign financing to Nigeria is to tie it to projects.
“Viable projects that are well structured can also catalyze private investors to fund private projects. We need to change direction to financing specific projects.”
Fagbule said that such specific financing for projects include Nigeria’s Electricity infrastructure upgrade project with SIEMENS, which Nairametrics reported last month as a $2 billion power deal, under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), with 85% of funding from a consortium of banks, and guaranteed by the German government through credit insurance firm, Euler Hermes.
How to access CBN’s N250 billion intervention fund for gas sector
Loan shall be determined based on the activity and shall not exceed N10 billion per obligor.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has set N10 billion as the maximum loan an obligor can access under its N250bn intervention fund for the gas sector.
This was disclosed by the apex bank in its new guideline titled ‘Framework for the implementation of an intervention facility for the national gas expansion programme’.
Terms of loan
Part of the term loan conditions for manufacturers, processors, wholesale distributors, was that the term loan, “Shall be determined based on the activity and shall not exceed N10 billion per obligor, Working capital is maximum of N500m per obligor.”
Why it matters: The CBN must have introduced the N250billion intervention facility to help stimulate investment in the gas value chain as part of its efforts to stimulate finance to critical sectors of the economy.
It stated that “The low level of investment in the industry had resulted in the minimal production and utilisation of Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas as clean alternative sources of domestic energy in Nigeria
“Failure to harness its gas resources has had negative consequences for the country, economic, environmental, fiscal and social, particularly as the industry has the potential to engender rapid growth in Nigeria’s non-oil economy.”
It added that the objectives of the facility included improved access to finance for private sector investments in the domestic gas value chain; and also to stimulate investments in the development of infrastructure to optimise the domestic gas resources for economic development.
The CBN said it also aimed to fast-track the adoption of CNG as the fuel of choice for transportation and power generation, as well as LPG as the fuel of choice for domestic cooking, transportation and captive power.
The development would also fast-track the development of gas-based industries particularly petrochemical (fertilizer, methanol, etc) to support large industries, such as agriculture, textile, and related industries; provide leverage for additional private sector investments in the domestic gas market; and boost employment across the country.
Click here to read the guidelines of the intervention fund.