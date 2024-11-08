The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has launched a program to accredit interstate parks and digitize passenger manifests, aiming to improve safety, reliability, and efficiency in interstate travel throughout the state.

Speaking at a news conference in Lagos on Thursday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, described the initiative as an ambitious effort to standardize interstate parks and modernize the passenger manifest system.

He said, “This is more than just a modernisation effort; it is a commitment to the safety and comfort of every traveller who moves in and out of Lagos by road. The goal of this initiative is straightforward, it is to make interstate travel safer, more efficient, and more reliable.”

“Currently, our passenger manifest system operates on a paper-based approach, which can lead to inefficiencies and delays in critical situations. By transitioning to a fully digital platform, we aim to securely capture and store passenger information in real-time, providing immediate access to accurate data in the event of any incidents.”

“Alongside this, we are also implementing an accreditation system for all interstate parks, setting a new standard of quality, safety, and service for all operators,”

How the process works

Osiyemi explained that the first part of the project involved accrediting all interstate parks across Lagos State, stating that parks meeting minimum safety and service standards would receive official certification from the ministry.

He noted that these certified parks would display prominent signage, assuring passengers they are boarding from a state-recognized and trusted facility. For parks that do not meet these standards, particularly unregulated roadside “mushroom” parks, improvements would be required as part of a collective effort toward safer and more reliable interstate travel for Lagos residents.

The Commissioner further described the second part of the project, which aims to transform the passenger manifest system into a digital, centralized platform. He explained that each passenger’s information would be digitally recorded, ensuring secure, accurate data that would be readily accessible to relevant authorities.

According to him, Lagos currently had 30 regulated parks, while over 100 parks remained unregulated, with ongoing efforts to bring them into the system. He noted that stakeholder meetings had been held and were ongoing, with a pilot program already underway in Ojota.

He further emphasised that the project would benefit passengers, park operators, and the state. Passengers would enjoy enhanced safety, reliability, and convenience, while accredited park operators would gain a quality mark that would enhance their reputation and attract more passengers.