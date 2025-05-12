The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has signed a direct international mail partnership with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, improving its logistics and mail delivery services.

This was disclosed by Tola Odeyemi, the Postmaster-General/CEO of NIPOST, on her X account.

Odeyemi noted that the collaboration will significantly enhance the efficiency of international mail delivery by eliminating reliance on third-party handlers.

“I am incredibly delighted to share a major milestone from my work as the Postmaster General of NIPOST: We have officially signed a direct international mail partnership with @KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, a milestone that marks the first of its kind in many years,” she said.

Improved logistics ahead

The partnership with KLM marks the first direct international mail collaboration for NIPOST in years.

Previously, the postal service had to rely on multiple third-party handlers for international deliveries, which often led to delays, increased costs, and logistical uncertainties.

With KLM now handling NIPOST’s outbound international mail, the partnership is expected to offer several advantages to NIPOST clients, including faster, more reliable delivery, reduced risk of lost or damaged parcels, lower handling charges, and access to KLM’s global network spanning over 200 countries.

“For our clients at @NipostNgn, this translates to: Faster and more reliable delivery, Reduced risk of loss or damage, Lower handling charges, Access to over 200 countries through KLM’s global network,” Odeyemi added.

Debt settlements

A critical factor behind this new partnership is NIPOST’s efforts to clear longstanding debts owed to international carriers.

The Postmaster-General emphasized that rebuilding global trust is a priority for NIPOST, and this collaboration with KLM is just the beginning.

She noted that the breakthrough is made possible by clearing longstanding debts to international carriers, emphasizing that rebuilding global trust is a priority

“This breakthrough is possible because we have begun clearing longstanding debts owed to international carriers. We are actively working to rebuild global trust, and this partnership is only the first of many doors that will reopen,” Odeyemi said

Impact on Nigerian businesses

This development is expected to benefit Nigerian businesses, especially SMEs involved in international trade.

The improved international shipping system will provide quicker and more affordable services, greater reliability, and expanded opportunities for growth in global markets.

“If you run a business, export goods, or sell products online, this development is for you. You now benefit from: Quicker, more affordable international shipping, Greater peace of mind with improved reliability, New potential to reach and grow in global markets,” Odeyemi stated.

Tola Odeyemi reiterated the commitment of NIPOST to providing efficient, secure, and affordable logistics services, as well as enhancing Nigeria’s connectivity to the global market.

“A more capable, transparent, and globally connected NIPOST is here. We are not just delivering mail, we are delivering solutions and moving Nigeria forward,” she emphasized.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has been undergoing significant restructuring under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

When Dr. Bosun Tijani assumed office as Minister in 2023, he invited public input on how to reposition the agency, signaling a renewed vision for NIPOST’s role in Nigeria’s digital economy. These reforms have already begun to yield measurable results.

In 2024, Postmaster-General Tola Odeyemi set an ambitious target for NIPOST to generate N10 billion in revenue by year-end. Although the final figure has yet to be disclosed, Odeyemi announced that the agency recorded a 275% increase in revenue compared to 2023.

She attributed the boost to efforts such as plugging revenue leakages, deploying PoS terminals at high-transaction locations, and improving overall service quality—measures that have helped rebuild public trust and drive patronage.

This 275% surge represents a major turnaround for an agency that had previously faced consistent revenue declines.

In line with these aspirations, NIPOST announced in February 2025 that it would transition from an analogue to a fully digital licensing process by the second quarter of the year to simplify compliance for logistics providers and improve transparency by offering digital and optional physical licensing certificates.

The agency declared that, starting July 1, 2025, all post office payments would move to approved electronic channels, eliminating cash transactions.