The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) has said all its post offices across the country will no longer accept cash for services starting from July 1, 2025.

The Postmaster-General/CEO of the Service, Tola Odeyemi, who announced this on Tuesday, said the development is part of NIPOST’s modernization agenda.

“All post offices nationwide will cease accepting cash. Customers will transact using approved electronic payment channels.

“This move enhances security, transparency, and aligns with global best practices,” she said.

Performance-driven culture

Odeyemi also disclosed that NIPOST is now introducing a reward and recognition system to promote excellence across its workforce.

At the same time, she said the Service would enforce strict disciplinary measures to address any conduct that undermines public trust or institutional integrity.

According to her, NIPOST is embracing the future with clarity and courage and now becoming a technology-enabled, citizen-focused institution, one that is responsive to the demands of a fast-evolving digital economy.

“We are not just rebranding. We are rebuilding,” she declared.

“We are strengthening our feedback and engagement channels to ensure that the voices of Nigerians guide our evolution. Transparency and open communication will be a cornerstone of the new NIPOST,” Odeyemi added.

NIPOST’s position on stamp duties collection

Addressing the stamp duties collection issue that had lingered for some time now, Odeyemi clarified that NIPOST is not in charge of stamp duties collection.

“Our role is to provide postage stamps, the legal instruments used to authenticate documents and denote duty payment. The responsibility for collecting stamp duties lies solely with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS),” she said.

NIPOST and the FIRS had been in a dispute over who should collect stamp duties in Nigeria.

While the NIPOST initially claimed the right to collect stamp duties, the FIRS had countered that it is the legally empowered agency to do so. The situation had led to confusion and legal challenges, with the FIRS ultimately retaining its role in stamp duty collection.

What you should know

NIPOST is one of the agencies under the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

Dissatisfied with the current state of Service and its laxity in playing expected roles in the digital economy space, the Communications Minister, Dr. Bosun Tijani, had in 2023 asked Nigerians to suggest how the company can be repositioned.

According to some of the suggestions, an ideal NIPOST would be the one that operates like the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) in the logistics industry, serving as the open backbone infrastructure for licensed courier companies to power logistics for commerce and trade across the country.

It was also suggested that NIPOST would need to actively support and integrate with e-commerce platforms to enhance online shopping experiences.

This involves efficient last-mile delivery, returns management, and secure payment gateways.