Nigerian scientist wins $100,000 NLNG prize for AI MRI breakthrough

Nigerian scientist and artificial intelligence researcher, Mary Brenda Akoda, has won the 2026 Nigeria Prize for Science and Innovation (NPSI) with GenScan AI, an AI-powered technology designed to significantly reduce the time required for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans.

Nigerian scientist and artificial intelligence researcher, Mary Brenda Akoda, has won the 2026 Nigeria Prize for Science and Innovation (NPSI) with GenScan AI, an AI-powered technology designed to significantly reduce the time required for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans.

Akoda was announced as the winner at the 2026 NPSI press conference in Lagos on Tueday, following an independent evaluation by the Prize’s Panel of Judges, chaired by Nigeria’s former Minister of Communications, Dr Omobola Johnson.

Akoda emerged winner from a record 237 entries submitted for the 2026 competition, the highest number recorded since the inception of the prize.

Her victory also makes her the first millennial and first woman to win the prize as an individual recipient.

What they are saying

Speaking during the press conference, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development at Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Dr Sophia Horsfall, said the decision to award the prize in 2026 demonstrates that the competition’s standards remain uncompromising.

According to her, the prize recorded a “no winner” verdict in 2025.

“If an entry is declared worthy of the Prize today, we can be confident that it has earned that distinction through a thorough and credible evaluation process,” Horsfall said.

She added that the 2026 competition, which retained the theme “Innovations in Artificial Intelligence, ICT and Digital Technologies for Development”, attracted the highest number of entries in the history of the prize.

Chairman of the NPSI Advisory Board, Professor Barth Nnaji, said the unanimous decision to select GenScan AI reflected the innovation’s quality and potential to address significant healthcare challenges.

According to him, the judging process was designed to identify innovations that go beyond scientific novelty by demonstrating practical relevance, measurable impact and prospects for real world application.

He said GenScan AI stood out because it combined advanced artificial intelligence with a practical healthcare application capable of improving the efficiency and accessibility of medical imaging.

The MRI innovation

GenScan AI, also known as GenMRI/C-MORE, uses artificial intelligence to accelerate MRI image reconstruction while maintaining or improving image quality.

Its C-MORE algorithm applies a one-step consistency model framework to reconstruct MRI images and is reported to have the potential to reduce MRI acquisition times by up to 90%, without requiring new MRI hardware.

The technology was selected ahead of two other shortlisted entries after judges assessed the submissions based on scientific innovation, technical soundness, developmental impact and commercial scalability.

The judges noted that GenScan AI could improve scanner utilisation, reduce patient waiting times and expand access to MRI services, particularly in resource constrained healthcare systems such as Nigeria.

The scientist behind the innovation

Akoda is a First-Class graduate of Computer Science from Goldsmiths, University of London and holds a Master of Research with Distinction in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from Imperial College London, where she was a Google DeepMind Scholar.

She has also worked as a software engineer and AI research scientist at Microsoft, including at the Microsoft Mixed Reality and AI Research Lab in Cambridge.

Akoda will receive the US$100,000 prize at the Grand Award Night scheduled for October 9, 2026.

What you should know

The NLNG Nigeria Prize for Science and Innovation seeks to promote excellence in scientific research and innovation, with the ambition of encouraging solutions that can deliver meaningful and sustainable impact on society.

This initiative complements the Federal Government’s efforts to boost innovations across the country.

Last month, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), announced plans to develop a National Innovation Hub Standards Framework to establish common standards for innovation hubs across Nigeria and strengthen their capacity to support startups, entrepreneurs and technology-driven businesses.