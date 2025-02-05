The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) has said it will be migrating from its current licensing regime to a digital one effective from the second quarter of this year to fast-track the process for logistics companies in the country.

The Postmaster-General of NIPOST, Ms. Tola Odeyemi, disclosed this on Wednesday during a stakeholder forum on Accelerating E-commerce through Digital and Physical Infrastructure Integration.

According to her, this would also allow applicants to track and know the status of their licenses, as well as get digital certificates.

“We are migrating from an analogue to a digital licensing process, that should be ready second quarter of this year, so that people are able to track and know the status of their licenses, as well as get digital certificates as their license, and for those who want the physical ones, we will provide it also,” she said.

Integrating postal offices with digital platforms

In his welcome address at the forum the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said that e-commerce holds a central place in the global economy, and Nigeria, with its dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, has the potential to lead in this space.

He, however, noted that realizing this potential requires a comprehensive approach to addressing the logistical and infrastructural challenges that hinder the seamless movement of goods and services, particularly in underserved and rural areas.

To that end, the Minister said there is a need to integrate NIPOST offices into all digital platforms to improve the logistics network across the country.

According to him, NIPOST with over 1,000 post offices across the country is currently being underutilised.

“Leveraging these assets to support logistics and delivery while integrating them with digital platforms offers a transformative opportunity to create a nationwide logistics network.

“This network will make e-commerce accessible across Nigeria’s 36 states, significantly boosting inclusion and accessibility in underserved regions.

“This integration will provide a critical boost to the e-commerce ecosystem, lowering barriers to entry, enhancing logistics capabilities, and expanding market access for businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“By strengthening this foundation, we ensure that Nigeria’s digital economy thrives not just locally, but also contributes to advancing intra-African trade under AfCFTA’s Digital Trade Protocols,” said the Minister, who was represented at the forum by the Postmaster General.

Navigating the infrastructure challenge

Speaking on the infrastructure challenge in the country and how logistics companies have been surmounting them, the General of Glovo Nigeria, Lamide Akinola, said the company has been leveraging technology in different areas including for route optimization and addressing.

She noted that the challenge of payments is already being addressed with the growing adoption of e-payments and digital payments.

“The infrastructure challenges are being addressed, even on the regulator side and our side as well, and I think we’re getting there, we’re seeing progress in addressing the challenges we’re facing,” she said.

E-commerce in Africa

The forum also witnessed the presentation of a report on the state of e-commerce in Africa by the Global Director of Government Relations at Glovo, Mr. William Benthall.

He noted that the study by Glovo revealed that access to finance is one of the major challenges for its partners across Africa.

He added that other challenges inhibiting e-commerce in Africa include unclear regulations and governments restricting the movement of motorbikes.

The report shows that Glovo, through its logistics service, has generated 1 billion Euro for African businesses between 2020 and 2024.