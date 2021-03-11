DEAL: FMDQ lists TSL SPV Series 1 Infrastructure Bond worth N12 billion.

Corporate deals
The listing of the bond is the sequel to a host of other corporate securities issued on the FMDQ platform this year.
FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has announced the successful listing of Transport Services Limited (TSL) SPV Series 1 Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bond, worth N12 billion.
This is according to a disclosure by FMDQ which reads: ‘’ FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited is pleased to announce the approval for the listing of the ₦12.00bn Series 1 TSL SPV PLC Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bond under its ₦50.00bn Bond Issuance Programme on its platform.’’
The listing of the bond is the sequel to a host of other corporate securities issued on the FMDQ platform this year, deepening efforts in ensuring that stakeholders gain access to a reliable and credible source of raising funds to meet short and long-term needs.
It is pertinent to note that the deal is part of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) designed to raise a total of N50 billion through bond issuance and leverage of other debt securities for a specified period of time. The special infrastructure bond comes with a tenor of 10 years and a coupon rate of 10%.
It is expected that the proceeds of the bond will assist Transport Service Limited in refinancing existing short-term debt, funding its reserve accounts, and executing capital projects.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TSL SPV PLC, Mr. Ayodeji Wright, said: “TSL’s Senior Guaranteed Infrastructure Bonds were conceived a few years ago and I am profoundly grateful to the entirety of the Transaction Parties, TSL Bond Investors, InfraCredit and the Regulators, who have made this a reality today. TSL remains committed to delivering its vision of providing bespoke supply chain and logistics solutions within Nigeria, and to sub-Saharan Africa. The unprecedented issuance of the N12.00 billion, 10% fixed-rate, 10-year tenor TSL Bonds is a first in Nigeria’s transportation and logistics sector, which will undoubtedly be the springboard to provide the financial reinforcement to our business strategy and strong operating model. Its proceeds will in part be used to stimulate an atmosphere for profitable growth for the business and in part for the improvement of the existing business.”
What you should know
- Transport Services Limited is a foremost Nigerian transport and logistics company founded in 2001. It serves clients in various sectors such as Oil and Gas, FMCG etc.
- Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited acted as the lead issuing house for the recent deal, while ARM Securities Limited acted as the joint issuing house/book runner.
- The Special Infrastructure Bond comes with a face value of N1000.
DEAL: Flutterwave raises $170 million Series C Round, now valued at $1 billion
Flutterwave has secured $170 million from a leading group of international investors to expand its customer base in existing and international markets.
Flutterwave, African-focused payments company has announced that it has closed a $170 million Series C round, valuing the company over $1 billion.
According to Techcrunch, the funding round was led by New York-based private investment firm Avenir Growth Capital and U.S. hedge fund and investment firm Tiger Global. New and existing investors who participated in this round include DST Global, Early Capital Berrywood, Green Visor Capital, Greycroft Capital, Insight Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Tiger Management, Worldpay FIS 9yards Capital.
Launched in 2016 by Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and Olugbenga GB Agboola as a Nigerian and U.S.-based payments company with offices in Lagos and San Francisco, Flutterwave helps businesses build customizable payments applications through its APIs.
Last year, the company closed its $35 million Series B and had processed 107 million transactions worth $5.4 billion. These numbers have increased impressively since then. Now, the company has processed over 140 million transactions worth more than $9 billion with an impressive clientele of international companies, including Booking.com, Facebook, Flywire, and Uber.
Flutterwave noted that more than 290,000 businesses use its platform to carry out payments and they can do so in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, Barter by Flutterwave.
In a statement made to Reuters by the CEO, he noted that they may consider listing in New York or possible dual listing in New York and Nigeria.
Why this matters
- This new funding will be used to speed up customer acquisition in its present markets. It will also improve existing product offerings like Barter, where it has over 500,000 users, and introduce new offerings.
- One of the new offerings is the Flutterwave Mobile. According to the founder, Flutter Mobile will turn merchants’ mobile devices into a point of sale, allowing them to accept payments and make sales.
What you should know
- This is coming just a few months after being listed as Ycombinators’ most valuable startup in Africa. Flutterwave joins Interswitch as the only fintech in Nigeria to reach a 1-billion-dollar valuation in less than 10 years making it a Unicorn. Interswitch first became a unicorn after Visa acquired a 20% stake in 2019.
- Flutterwave has raised $225 million in total and is one of the few African startups to have secured more than $200 million in funding.
DEAL: FMDQ Exchange admits Fidson Healthcare Commercial Paper worth N10 billion
FMDQ Exchange has announced the admission of Fidson Healthcare Plc’s N10 billion commercial paper.
FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the admission of Fidson Healthcare Plc commercial paper worth N10 billion on its platform.
This is according to a disclosure by FMDQ Exchange, seen by Nairametrics. In lieu of this, the admission will afford Fidson Healthcare Plc the opportunity to not only raise short term capital to support its business operations but to also enjoy value-added benefits like visibility, transparency and liquidity that comes with being quoted on the FMDQ Exchange.
As part of the regulatory requirements, the on-boarding of Fidson Healthcare commercial paper was approved by the Board Listings, Market and Technology Committee of FMDQ, as the quotation seeks to create an exemplary architecture for the Nigerian Pharmaceutical industry.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Chief Financial Officer of Fidson Healthcare PLC, Imokha Ayebae, said: “We are glad about the successful registration of Fidson Healthcare PLC’s ₦10.00 billion CP Programme on the FMDQ platform. This is particularly significant as it coincides with the company’s 26th anniversary on March 1, 2021.
Since its inception in 1995, Fidson Healthcare PLC has remained committed to the growth of the healthcare sector in Nigeria. This strategic move aligns with our vision to be the preferred healthcare provider as a leading player in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in Nigeria and West Africa. The CP Programme, which is poised to further broaden the company’s sources of capital by accessing funding from the Nigerian debt capital markets, will also reduce our overall funding costs. Proceeds from this Programme will be used to meet the company’s short-term working capital requirements which are geared towards providing quality services to our valued customers.”
On his part, the Head of Investment Banking at FSDH Capital Limited, Taiwo Olatunji remarked that, “FSDH Capital Limited is pleased to act as Sponsor and Lead Arranger on the registration of the Fidson Healthcare PLC ₦10billion Commercial Paper Programme on the FMDQ Platform. We believe that the admission of the CP on the FMDQ platform will ensure its global visibility and enhanced liquidity, which will in turn raise the corporate profile of the issuer even further ahead of tapping into other opportunities in the Nigerian capital market.”
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the listing of Parthian Partners commercial paper worth N20 billion on the FMDQ Securities Exchange.
- FSDH Capital Limited acted as the Sponsor and Lead Arranger of the recent Fidson Healthcare CP issuance.
- FMDQ Exchange debt market size currently stands at N23.24 trillion, as at close of business on 4th of March, 2021.
