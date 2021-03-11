Currencies
BDC operators declare war against forex speculators, black market dealers
The Bureau De Change (BDC) operators have declared operational war against foreign exchange speculators and black market dealers distorting the naira exchange rate against the dollar and other global currencies.
This follows the illegal activities of speculators and black market operators which the BDCs say poses a threat to exchange rate stability.
This disclosure was made by the President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators in Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe while speaking on the theme, ‘ABCON Sensitisation Against Volatility in the Exchange Rate’, at a virtual meeting with members of the association across all the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.
Gwadabe said the BDCs will not allow forex speculators and street hawkers to take over BDC business in Nigeria through their illegal practices.
The ABCON boss, at the event which held simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Onitsha, Benin, among others, and attended by over 5,000 BDCs, said licensed BDCs will continue to defend the naira through regulatory compliance and constantly supporting the CBN to achieve stable exchange rate and attract forex into the economy.
What the President of ABCON is saying
Gwadebe said the sensitization programme will upscale BDCs’ compliance with the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT).
He said, ” Please, now is the time to support the CBN to achieve a stable exchange rate. Do not allow forex speculators, street hawkers to take over our business. Constantly comply with CBN’s regulations on the rendition of returns and corporate governance practices because aside helping in stabilizing the naira, the CBN examiners can visit your offices and defaulting members will be sanctioned”.
According to him, members can be spot-checked by the CBN examiners at any time and should therefore put in necessary measures to align with the regulatory policies.
“Be vigilant in your operations because you can be spot-checked by the CBN examiners at any time. All BDCs should appoint Compliance Officers and Data Protection Officers as directed by the CBN which is also in-line with the global best practices. Also, avoid sending your returns late, selling dollar above CBN approved rate,” he advised.
Gwadabe said that by following set rules, the operators will set a good example in their operational modalities and make forex buyers lose confidence in black market dealers.
He said every BDC operator needs full knowledge and understanding of how to raise and submit both the Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) and Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) to regulators, understand the obligation of registering and filing reports on the NFIU goAML -Anti-Money Laundering portal and proper documentation of all forex sales.
He also said all BDCs should file their reports as and at when due on weekly basis to Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, and CBN and also Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as well as Know Your Customer (KYC) and due diligence reports.
Nigerian Banks to stop “instant completion” for forex transfers online
You can no longer transfer forex online without documentation and subsequent approval of the bank.
Commercial Banks in Nigeria are informing customers that they can no longer make instant online transfers out of their domiciliary accounts without proper documentation.
Before now, all a customer had to do was log into their banking application on their mobile phone or via a browser to make transfers without the need to provide any documentation. However, emails sent to customers by banks as seen by Nairametrics contain new documentation requirements that must be provided before the transfers are allowed to proceed.
Here is an excerpt of an email seen by Nairametrics
“This is to inform you that instant completion for international transfers on our digital platforms will cease from March 20, 2021. All international third-party transfers initiated on any of our digital channels will be completed at the back office after receipt of relevant supporting documents. Kindly ensure you send relevant supporting documents for your international transfers immediately transaction is initiated online to……….”
The bank also advised its customers on the type of supporting documents required as follows;
“Samples of supporting documents to be provided for international transfers to third parties are;
- Invoices
- Bills
- Demand Notes, etc
“For Medical, insurance, school fees, subscriptions and other similar invisible payments. For transparency and in line with CBN eligibility requirement, purpose of payment must be clearly indicated for all international transfers in the narration section provided.”
The advice from the bank also informed its customers that transfers that do not include the supporting documents listed above will be rejected after the assigned cut off time.
“Please note that for control purposes, all payments initiated without the relevant supporting documents being sent to the above noted email will be rejected after the existing currency cut-off time (EURO- 1.30PM, GBP & Others- 2.30PM and USD- 3.30 PM) same day.”
What this means
Nairametrics inquired from one of the banks to get an understanding of what this means and how it affects customers seeking to make transfers.
- Where does this rule apply? This rule applies only to online transfers outside of a bank using your mobile app or internet banking.
- To make the transfer, you will attach documents via email and then wait for them to be approved by the backroom staff of the banks before the transfer is finalized. Without the approval of those in the backroom, the transfer will not be completed.
- Transfer from your account to your personal account – We understand this will not be affected by this rule as no supporting document is required to make transfers from your personal account to another personal account or from one company account to the same account overseas.
- Transfer from your account to a third party – You will be required to provide any of the respective documentation required above for any transfer between your account and a third-party account abroad.
- This rule will affect how people transfer forex from one account to another and will impact everything from you transferring money to your spouse, sibling, or family member, payment of invoices, and other forms of online transfer that did not need documentation.
Why this matters
Nairametrics analysts understand this is yet another attempt by the central bank to track the flow of forex within the banking system, reducing incidences of undocumented transfers or currency exchanged occurring outside of the banking sector.
- Critics believe this is another desperate attempt by the apex bank to restrict foreign currency flows via banks and outside of the official systems.
- Millions of dollars of transactions occur on a daily basis outside the banking system as Nigerians prefer to transact foreign exchange at black market rates rather than the official rates which they do not believe reflects the true value of the exchange rate.
- This rule will gross affect Nigerians seeking to make peer to peer cryptocurrency transfers as they will not need to provide documentation for their transfers to be processed.
Naira4dollar scheme “is not comprehensive enough” to fix remittance shortages – ABCON Chief
Some experts have raised concerns over the implementation of CBN’s Naira4Dollar policy.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a bid to manage the exchange rate and improve liquidity in the foreign exchange market, has been introducing forex policies that it expects will curtain demand and improve forex liquidity. The ‘Naira for Dollar’ scheme is the latest policy introduced by the CBN to promote diaspora remittances.
The scheme offers recipients of dollar remittances through CBN’s International Money Transfer Organizations (IMTOs) N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow.
However, despite the CBN’s intention to attract more forex into the country through the policy, some experts have raised concerns about the policy’s implementation. They say that the policy is yet to address the issue of monopoly in international money transfer and cost to the sender of the funds. They also believe certain aspects that could make it work have not been adequately addressed.
Nairametrics had a chat with the President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe, on several forex-related issues. The ABCON boss shared his opinion on the CBN’s naira-for-dollar scheme and possible challenges, instability of the naira, exchange rate disparity, and what could be the true value of the naira, among others.
His take on CBN’s naira-for-dollar scheme and the major challenges of the policy
Gwadebe said, “On the naira for dollar policy, though a step in the right direction, it’s not totally comprehensive to address the constraints in the remittance space in the economy. The major challenge of the policy is the fixed exchange rate versus the parallel market rate in the market. Also, the involvement of high-level institutions like banks with heavy infrastructural costs makes it usually very costly.
‘’Thirdly, factors like the prevalence of unregulated channels is a major setback to most policy initiatives.’’
His proffered solutions to the instability of the naira
“The solution lies in the change in leadership mindset, transparency, price equilibrium and continuous stakeholders’ engagement. Also, diversification, reduction of debt portfolios, and enhanced internally generated revenue base. In the short run, total unification of exchange rates will hardly be instant as a result of the government’s call for economic patriotism; however, as events unfold in the medium and long run, unification of exchange rate will certainly be achievable.
“The problems we have all over, irrespective of the foreign exchange, are mindset, readiness, willingness, and passion, which are lacking in all aspects. It particularly boils down to our readiness because success, they say, is preparedness and opportunity. Even when an opportunity comes and you are not prepared, you cannot match it. So we all have to have that mindset, from the leadership downwards.”
His assessment of the true value of the naira
He said, “In my opinion, the true value of the naira in the short run is N425/$1 officially and N450/$1 in the parallel market.’’
On whether the parallel market would achieve N450/$1 within a short period of time
“It is very possible, even without the CBN revamping the diaspora remittance which is huge. And they will continue to offer more solutions to make it better. Other countries like Lebanon are surviving on diaspora remittance, so we just have to look for more workable solutions.
‘’Now you can see that crude oil with the attack in Saudi Arabia, has hit over $70. That one is another muscle. You know it’s all about supply and demand, so now with CBN, if you want to deal with them, they will deal with you; they will make the speculators create losses. Also, with the vaccines out already, businesses have started to pick.
“Oil price is on the increase and CBN is diversifying sources; the government is also looking for ways to increase internally generated revenue, and cut their budget expenses. All these will ensure that the naira is within a comfortable limit.’’
Why the exchange rate disparity is still high despite the introduction of various policies by the CBN
He said, “Nigeria is an import-dependent economy, with high rate of negative trade imbalances, rising debt portfolios, porous borders and speculative activities. These, coupled with our infrastructural and institutional deficiencies, make it difficult for any policy to achieve its intended objectives.”
