Market Views
Bears claw on Nigerian stocks, investors lose N122 billion
SMURFIT (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while AFRINSURE (-8.33%) was the top loser.
Nigerian bourse ended today’s session bearish. The All Share index plunged by 0.60% to 38,707.87 index points. Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -3.90%, and N20.25 trillion, respectively. Investors’ losses stood at N122.47 billion.
- Volume and value traded fell by -54.02% and -56.85% as 169.3 million units of shares valued at N2.11 billion exchanged hands in 3,568 deals.
- AIICO was the most traded shares by volume at 19.67 million shares, while ZENITHBANK topped by value at N247. 4 million.
- However, the market breadth index was positive with 23 gainers against 11 losers. SMURFIT (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while AFRINSURE (-8.33%) was the top loser.
Top gainers
- SMURFIT up 10.00% to close at N0.22
- INTBREW up 9.89% to close at N5
- CHAMPION up 9.09% to close at N2.4
- ROYALEX up 8.33% to close at N0.26
- LIVESTOCK up 7.65% to close at N1.83
Top losers
- AFRINSURE down 8.33% to close at N0.22
- MBENEFIT down 7.14% to close at N0.39
- SOVRENINS down 7.14% to close at N0.26
- UPL down 4.92% to close at N1.16
- JAIZBANK down 4.41% to close at N0.65
Outlook
Nigerian bourse at the fourth trading session of the week was negatively impacted by losses recorded in low and medium capitalized stocks.
Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid renewed profit-making seen across the market spectrum.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk gains $25 billion in a day, as Tesla surges by 20%
The 49-year-old self-made billionaire, Elon Musk currently has a wealth valuation of $174 billion.
The current second richest individual saw his wealth valuation rising by $25.1 billion over impressive gains seen in Tesla, the world’s most valuable car company.
.
Investors are currently increasing their buying pressure on Tesla as they weigh reports that the electric vehicle industry is expected to grow into a $5 trillion market over the next decade, thereby giving the world’s most valuable car company room for more upside.
The most recent price action reveals the red hot share price gained almost 20%, nearly wiping out five straight days of selling.
READ: Tesla loses $200 billion in market value following Bitcoin investment
Sales data released by the ChinesePassenger Car Association also helped buoy Tesla’s share price.
Tesla sold 18,318 Model 3s and Model Ys made at its Shanghai vehicle plant in China, according to CPCA data. (Of that, 13,688 were Model 3s.) Those robust sales came despite a Chinese New Year holiday from February 11th to February 17th that disrupted the business ecosystem in the world’s biggest car market.
The 49-year-old self-made billionaire, Elon Musk currently has a wealth valuation of $174 billion.
Elon Musk’s current wealth could easily buy 101 million troy ounces of gold or 2.60 billion barrels of crude oil (about 8% of Africa’s leading oil producer’s oil reserve).
READ: China’s richest man worth $94.1 billion earned a fortune from selling bottled water
He currently leads the most valuable car company, Tesla, and also owns SpaceX, which counts the US NASA as its leading customer.
Musk owns about 20% of Tesla, according to a February 2020 regulatory filing. Part of his holdings is used as collateral for personal obligations
The car company is currently worth about $646.5 billion after its share price closed at $673.58 owing to a 19.64% surge in its share price.
READ: Elon Musk is again the world’s richest man after SpaceX valuation surge
Though stock market pundits have begun to accept increasing competition for the fast-rising electric car company amid new entrants gaining some clouts, a significant number of investors have seen a recent drop in the stock’s price as a buying opportunity.
For the long term, Stock experts generally anticipate that a Democratic-controlled U.S Government is bullish for Tesla, on the bias that there would be more pro-renewable investments, at least for the next few years.
Cryptocurrency
World’s most valuable bank creates investment note on companies that bought Bitcoin
JP Morgan Chase has designed an instrument known as the Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket that operates companies, directly and indirectly, related to crypto.
JP Morgan Chase, the world’s most valuable American bank, has recently created a new debt instrument that provides selected investors with direct exposure to a basket of crypto-focused firms, according to a new filing with the U.S S.E.C.
The banking juggernaut has designed an instrument known as the Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021), which is described as an “unequally weighted basket consisting of 11 Reference Stocks of U.S.-listed companies” that operate companies, directly and indirectly, related to crypto.
The new financial asset class allocates about 20% to MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm with 91,064 BTC on its balance sheet.
READ: Bitcoin’s market value can reach $600 billion – JP Morgan Chase
It also provides direct exposure to Square (18%) and Riot Blockchain (15%), two companies with some exposure to Bitcoin. Nvidia Corporation and PayPal Holdings each account for 15% of the basket.
Key highlights of this new financial instrument include:
- Issuer: JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC, an indirect wholly-owned finance subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Guarantor: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Basket: The notes are linked to the J.P. Morgan Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021) (the “Basket”), an unequally weighted basket consisting of 11 Reference Stocks of U.S.-listed companies that operate businesses that we believe to be, directly or indirectly, related to cryptocurrencies or other digital assets, including as a result of bitcoin holdings, cryptocurrency technology products, cryptocurrency mining products, digital payments or bitcoin trading.
- Basket Deduction: 1.50%
- Pricing Date: On or about March 31, 2021
- Original Issue Date (Settlement Date): On or about April 6, 2021
- Observation Date: May 2, 2022
- Maturity Date: May 5, 2022
READ: British court says Nigeria’s lawsuit against JP Morgan over oil deal to go on trial
Recall some months back, JPMorgan Chase gave valuable insights on why it believed the odds were with Bitcoin to keep rising in value.
“Even a modest crowding out of gold as an ‘alternative’ currency over the longer term would imply doubling or tripling of the bitcoin price,” JPMorgan Chase said.
Over time, Bitcoin could be held for other reasons such as for making payments, not just for being a store of wealth as gold is, according to JPMorgan Chase.
READ: Bitcoin more valuable than any global bank
“Cryptocurrencies derive value not only because they serve as stores of wealth but also due to their utility as a means of payment. The more economic agents accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment in the future, the higher their utility and value,” JPMorgan Chase explained.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Cornerstone Insurance Plc reports a 61.1% decline in profit
- Ellah Lakes increases operating expenses by 33.36% in HY 2020
ANYE ETIM OLON
March 11, 2021 at 5:58 pm
I am regular reader of financial economy column.may I request if you have a platform to coach upstarts on fintech and other related virtual exposures.