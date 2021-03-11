Paid Content
The residences at Secret Bay is the New Gold Standard for Nigerians seeking Citizenship by Investment Opportunities… Here’s why
The Residences has quickly become the gold standard in CBI programmes.
The Residences at Secret Bay, Dominica’s crown jewel development and only six-star, award-winning, all-villa resort, is quickly becoming the gold standard among Citizenship by Investment (CBI) opportunities and earning the attention of Nigerians who seek second citizenship, global mobility for their family, a completed product with proven financial performance, a competitive exit strategy and a robust market for resale.
“What The Residences offers Nigerians isn’t just an investment opportunity; we’re giving them stability during an unpredictable time and also future mobility for them and their families,” said Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and The Residences at Secret Bay, and Chairman and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited. “In fact, we saw 27% of our Citizenship by Investment (CBI) transactions in 2020 come from Africans who know they’re getting a government-approved, ready product in a project that has a strong track record.”
With Phase 1 nearly sold out, The Residences has quickly become the gold standard in CBI programmes. Buyers are seeing the value in investing in a project with proven financial performance that has received countless awards and accolades. Plus, investors gain vacation time and access to a vacation exchange program, have an easy exit strategy, and get the assurance of investing in an already built, operating and performing villa.
In a recent webinar discussing Dominica’s CBI Programme, the Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Honourable Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit stated, “…we have definitely seen an increase in numbers from Nigeria, and other parts of Africa as well, but particularly Nigeria. I believe that those have been because more and more Nigerians, or Nigerian business people, want to travel and want to do business and they now know of Dominica, they know of our programme. They have seen the reports from the Financial Times that Dominica’s programme has been ranked the best programme in the world for four consecutive years. And that has been done because of how quickly we process, because of how solid our programme is, the experience in our programme. We have been existing for almost 30 years with our programme here in Dominica.”
Obtaining citizenship through investment in approved real estate, like The Residences at Secret Bay, is an increasingly popular path to dual citizenship, especially for African buyers who can obtain a second passport. Further, the programme benefits the entire family tree, allowing spouses, dependent children, unmarried siblings, parents and grandparents to acquire dual citizenship under one family application.
Dominica’s CBI Programme was recently recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Financial Times as the ‘World’s Best Country for Second Citizenship.’ Further, The Residences at Secret Bay is the only government-approved real estate project in Dominica offering purchase options to both vacation home buyers and citizenship investors. With strong demand for ownership by vacation home buyers, The Residences at Secret Bay grants citizenship investors unmatched access to the vacation home market for resale.
The Residences were recently spotlighted on Robb Report, one of the world’s prememint luxury lifestyle publications. Secret Bay has also received significant press: the awarding-winning Green Globe certified resort and residences was recently named the #1 Resort Hotel in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas and #6 Hotel in the World in Travel + Leisure’s 2020 World’s Best Awards, and has been consistently recognised for its exceptional design, service and experience by such global travel and lifestyle publications as Architectural Digest, CNN, Fortune, National Geographic, Outside, the cover of Travel + Leisure, and The Telegraph. The property is the first and only property in Dominica to be affiliated with the elite brand, Relais & Châteaux.
To learn more about Citizenship by Investment in The Residences at Secret Bay, visit: https://secretbay.dm/cbi/. For a consultation, please email [email protected].
Paid Content
BUA Cement Plc bags Okpella Recognition Award
BUA Cement Plc is Nigeria’s second largest cement company and the largest producer in its North-West, South-South and South-East regions.
BUA Cement Plc, a subsidiary of BUA Group has received an award of recognition from Okpella Graduates Association (OGA) in Okpella Community, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State for fulfilling its role in the Community Development Agreement signed between the organization and the community.
The association in a visit to BUA Cement in Okpella presented the award to Yusuf Binji, the Managing Director, BUA Cement in company of Richard Gidaddo, General Manager Administration, BUA Cement and Ahmed Idris, Plant Director, BUA Cement.
Receiving the award, Yusuf Binji noted that the relationship and communication between the BUA Cement and the community was mutual and still intact adding that the company takes the plight of its host communities very seriously. He then expressed the company’s resolve to make life more meaningful for the people of Okpella.
Binji who recalled that the company had in November 2020 donated 6 units of 500KVA transformers, 2 security patrol vehicles to the community assured the association that more development projects that would benefit the people of the Okpella Community were underway.
According to Binji, “I thank you all for this award. This is an indication that the mutual understanding and communication we have is still very much intact and respected. We have always played our part as a responsible organization and we will continue to make sure that every of our projects are impactful and yield desired results.
“We are delighted not by just this gesture but by the understanding you have shown us. Let me assure you all that we take the plight of our host communities very serious and we are very committed to make life more meaningful for the people of our host communities,” Binji added.
The association also presented an award to Richard Gidaddo for his role in the development of the CDA.
BUA Cement Plc is Nigeria’s second largest cement company and the largest producer in its North-West, South-South and South-East regions; with a combined installed capacity of 8million metric tonnes per annum and with plans underway to increase existing capacity to 11million mtpa, through the commissioning of a new 3million mtpa plant by the first half of 2021 in Sokoto State, Nigeria. With its Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, BUA Cement operates strategically from Okpella, Edo State and Kalambaina, Sokoto State.
Paid Content
Ecobank partners NEXIM bank, unveils trade opportunities for exporters
Ecobank Nigeria is providing opportunities that support exporters and importers within the African region.
Ecobank, in partnership with the Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM) is hosting a breakfast meeting with exporters tomorrow (Thursday) by 11am. The focus of the meeting according to Chijioke Uzoukwu, Head of Trade, Ecobank Nigeria would be on export credit insurance, SME export development and other related export matters.
Key speakers at the webinar include Kola Adeleke, Executive Director, Ecobank Nigeria; Yusuf Buhari, Deputy Head, SME Export, NEXIM; Bashar Garba Illo, Acting Head, Export Credit Insurance, NEXIM while Carol Oyedeji, Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria will give the welcome address.
According to Uzuokwu, the webinar will explore the whole gamut of exports as it relates to credit insurance and how small and medium enterprises could benefit from export business. He called on exporters, importers, SME promoters and banks to join the webinar via https://bit.ly/3aSgxSd.
Ecobank Nigeria is providing opportunities that support exporters and importers within the African region.
Ecobank’s unique intra-Africa trade solutions enable settlements of trade transactions and mitigates payment risk; provide regional solutions and enable exporters obtain payment guarantees without the need for a letter of credit and its related costs to the importers.
The bank works closely with clients in reviewing key factors regarding transactions processing, settlements, financing, and risk mitigation as well as credit enhancement.
Ecobank boasts of a unique and large Pan-African platform that positions it to support trade at all levels. Its technology platform is designed to help unlock the opportunities of the continent through standardization across 33 countries, while fueling regional integration, trade and investment across borders.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Cornerstone Insurance Plc reports a 61.1% decline in profit
- Ellah Lakes increases operating expenses by 33.36% in HY 2020