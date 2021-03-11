BUA Cement Plc bags Okpella Recognition Award

The Residences at Secret Bay, Dominica’s crown jewel development and only six-star, award-winning, all-villa resort, is quickly becoming the gold standard among Citizenship by Investment (CBI) opportunities and earning the attention of Nigerians who seek second citizenship, global mobility for their family, a completed product with proven financial performance, a competitive exit strategy and a robust market for resale.

“What The Residences offers Nigerians isn’t just an investment opportunity; we’re giving them stability during an unpredictable time and also future mobility for them and their families,” said Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and The Residences at Secret Bay, and Chairman and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited. “In fact, we saw 27% of our Citizenship by Investment (CBI) transactions in 2020 come from Africans who know they’re getting a government-approved, ready product in a project that has a strong track record.”

With Phase 1 nearly sold out, The Residences has quickly become the gold standard in CBI programmes. Buyers are seeing the value in investing in a project with proven financial performance that has received countless awards and accolades. Plus, investors gain vacation time and access to a vacation exchange program, have an easy exit strategy, and get the assurance of investing in an already built, operating and performing villa.

In a recent webinar discussing Dominica’s CBI Programme, the Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Honourable Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit stated, “…we have definitely seen an increase in numbers from Nigeria, and other parts of Africa as well, but particularly Nigeria. I believe that those have been because more and more Nigerians, or Nigerian business people, want to travel and want to do business and they now know of Dominica, they know of our programme. They have seen the reports from the Financial Times that Dominica’s programme has been ranked the best programme in the world for four consecutive years. And that has been done because of how quickly we process, because of how solid our programme is, the experience in our programme. We have been existing for almost 30 years with our programme here in Dominica.”



Obtaining citizenship through investment in approved real estate, like The Residences at Secret Bay, is an increasingly popular path to dual citizenship, especially for African buyers who can obtain a second passport. Further, the programme benefits the entire family tree, allowing spouses, dependent children, unmarried siblings, parents and grandparents to acquire dual citizenship under one family application.

Dominica’s CBI Programme was recently recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Financial Times as the ‘World’s Best Country for Second Citizenship.’ Further, The Residences at Secret Bay is the only government-approved real estate project in Dominica offering purchase options to both vacation home buyers and citizenship investors. With strong demand for ownership by vacation home buyers, The Residences at Secret Bay grants citizenship investors unmatched access to the vacation home market for resale.

The Residences were recently spotlighted on Robb Report, one of the world’s prememint luxury lifestyle publications. Secret Bay has also received significant press: the awarding-winning Green Globe certified resort and residences was recently named the #1 Resort Hotel in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas and #6 Hotel in the World in Travel + Leisure’s 2020 World’s Best Awards, and has been consistently recognised for its exceptional design, service and experience by such global travel and lifestyle publications as Architectural Digest, CNN, Fortune, National Geographic, Outside, the cover of Travel + Leisure, and The Telegraph. The property is the first and only property in Dominica to be affiliated with the elite brand, Relais & Châteaux.

To learn more about Citizenship by Investment in The Residences at Secret Bay, visit: https://secretbay.dm/cbi/. For a consultation, please email [email protected].