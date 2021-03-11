Billionaire Watch
Oba Otudeko’s stakes in Firstbank and Honeywell are worth over N10 billion
The successful businessman holds stakes in FBNH and Honeywell Flour Mills worth N10.3 billion.
The stakes of Dr Obafoluke Otudeko, the founder and chairman of Honeywell Group, in Honeywell Flour Mills and First Bank, are currently worth about N10.3 billion.
The successful businessman who was ranked 46th in Forbes’ 2014 Africa’s Richest issue – with an estimated net worth valued at $550 million – is the single majority shareholder of FBN Holdings Plc and Honeywell Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, considering his direct and indirect stakes in the companies.
Otudeko holds a total indirect stake in excess of 532 million in Firstbank, coupled with a direct stake of about 6 million units, bringing his total stakes to about 538 million units of the issued ordinary shares of the bank.
In addition to this, he has an indirect holding amounting to about 5.3 billion issued shares of Honeywell flour mills, through Siloam Global Services Limited, a company that is a 75% equity holder in his flour milling business.
However, the valuation of his total holdings – direct and indirect in Firstbank and Honyflour – at prevailing market prices on 11th March 2021, at the close of trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange reveals that his stakes are presently worth about N10.3 billion.
- Otudeko’s 538 million stakes in Firstbank Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) are worth N3.8 billion.
- While his 5.3 billion indirect stakes in Honeywell Flour Mills (HONYFLOUR) through Siloam are valued at N6.5 billion.
In just a year, his shareholdings in these companies have gained about N3.79 billion in value, noting that his shares in Honyflour and First bank were worth N0.83 and N4.00 per share respectively, a year ago (At the close of market on March 12, 2020).
Facts about Otudeko
- In addition to his leadership position in Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko is the Group Chairman of FBN Holdings Plc and has, at various points, been Chairman of Airtel Nigeria Limited and Fan Milk of Nigeria Plc.
- Otudeko was also the 16th President and Chairman of Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, between September 2006 and August 2009.
- Prior to this, he served on the Boards of Central Bank of Nigeria between 1990 and 1997, as well as the Boards of Guinness Nigeria Plc between 1999 – 2003, and British American Tobacco Ltd between 2001 – 2004.
His other businesses outside Honeywell Flour Mills Plc
Aside from his Flour milling business, Honeywell Flour Mill Plc, a company initially registered as Gateway Honeywell Flour Mills Limited in 1985, which is one of his many successes as an entrepreneur, Otudeko’s investments are well diversified under the Honeywell Group.
The operations of his conglomerate, Honeywell Group cut across oil and gas, flour milling, real estate and marine transportation.
- The Group’s investments in the oil and gas industry are under HOGL Energy Limited (formerly Honeywell Oil and Gas Limited), a downstream oil and gas operating company that distributes and markets white fuels such as diesel, kerosene, petrol as well as lubricants.
- HOGL tank farms have a combined capacity of 48,000MT, the company also has an 8,800,000-liter capacity lubricant blending plant in Ilupeju, Lagos.
- In the real estate segment, Otudeko owns impressive investments such as the luxurious Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, a 5-star, 170-room Hotel another piece of his fortune which is managed closely through Anchorage Leisures Limited, a leading indigenous hospitality company in Nigeria.
Other subsidiaries
Under the Honeywell Group are Pivot Engineering Company Limited (PECL) – an engineering, procurement and construction service provider to the power industry, Uraga Real Estate Limited – a key player in the real estate sector, and also Pavilion Technology Limited, a company that provides security services to individuals and clients in public and private space.
Dangote set to earn N13 billion in dividend from his sugar business
Africa’s richest man is set to earn a mega dividend of N13 billion from Dangote Sugar Plc.
Aliko Dangote, the founder of Africa’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited, is expected to earn a mouth-watering dividend of N13 billion for the financial year 2020 from his stake in Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.
Dangote who is Africa’s richest man with a total wealth valued at $16.5 billion (according to Bloomberg billionaire index) is set to earn N1.50 per share on his direct and indirect stakes in Dangote Sugar.
The billionaire is the single majority shareholder of his integrated sugar business, with a direct stake of 653,095,014 units, and an indirect stake of 8,122,446,281 ordinary shares, which he holds through Dangote Industries Limited -a manufacturing conglomerate that also owns closely held businesses operating in food manufacturing, fertilizer, oil and other industries.
Recall that the Board of Directors of Dangote Sugar Refinery in its audited statement, proposed a final dividend of N1.5 per share to its shareholders, with Dangote’s total holdings of 8,775,541,295 issued shares of the company, he is expected to earn a mega dividend of nearly N13.2 billion.
In case you missed it
- Dangote Sugar Refinery delivered an impressive financial performance in 2020, as the company declared a 33.0% growth in earnings to N29.8 billion for the financial year of 2020.
- The strong performance came from the increase in demand for the company’s products driven by the August 2019 Border closure, as it recorded strong volume growth in its 50 kg sugar offering in 2020.
- However, the company’s profit was pressured by a surge in operational cost partly due to persistent FX scarcity, and also the increase in finance cost, which can be largely attributed to the foreign exchange loss in its ordinary business operations.
What you should know
- A recent report revealed that Aliko Dangote lost a total $1.20 billion in the month of February, with the wealth of the richest black man on the planet declining from $17.8 billion on January 31 2021, to $16.6 billion on the 28th of February.
- The fall in his net worth was driven by the decline in the share price of his flagship company, Dangote Cement Plc (DCP), as well as the share price of his integrated sugar business, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR).
- However, despite declaring a better-than-expected dividend of N1.50 per share in 2020 (N1.10 per share:2019), shares in Dangote Sugar are worth N18.0 per share, which is 17% lower than the peak price of N21.70 recorded this year.
- At this price, the market capitalization of Dangote Sugar Refinery is valued at N218.6 billion.
Tony Elumelu set to earn N1.24 billion in dividend for FY 2020
Mr Tony Elumelu is expected to earn the sum of N1.24 billion in dividend for the financial year ended December 2020.
The chairman of United Bank for Africa, Mr Tony Elumelu is expected to earn the sum of N1.24 billion in dividend for the financial year ended December 2020.
The astute banker cum philanthropist, who owns 194,699,555 direct shares, also owns about 2,185,394,184 indirect stakes through three other companies – Heirs Holdings, Heirs Alliance and HH Capital Limited.
This puts his total equity holdings at 2,380,603,739 out of the 34,199,421,368 ordinary shares available, giving him a collective 6.96% interest in the bank.
Recall that on Monday, the Board of Directors of the bank proposed a final dividend of N0.35 per share; this is in addition to an interim dividend of N0.17 per share already disbursed. This takes the total dividend for the year to N0.53 per share.
The proposal is sequel to an impressive financial performance posted by the financial giant amid a turbulent economy plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent performance might be an indicator that the bank is well-positioned to replicate greater success this term.
Computation of the declared dividend per share and the number of shares (Direct+ Indirect) owned by Mr. Tony Elumelu reveals he will receive a gross dividend of about N1,237,913,944.28 for FY 2020, subject to applicable Withholding Tax.
Mr Elumelu was named in TIME 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, and he is well known for his business acumen, astuteness and philanthropy, part of which led to his establishment of the Tony Elumelu Foundation in 2010.
What you should know:
- UBA had earlier released its audited FY 2020 results showing a profit after tax of N113.77 billion. (+27.7% YoY)
- Sequel to an earlier retirement in 2010, Mr Elumelu returned to the Board of UBA as chairman in 2014.
- The proposed dividend will be approved by shareholders of the bank at an AGM scheduled for April 1, 2021.
