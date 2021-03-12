Currencies
Exchange rate gains at NAFEX window as dollar supply improves significantly
Naira gained against the US Dollar on Thursday to close at N409/$1, representing a 0.52% gain compared to N411.13/$1 previously recorded
Thursday 11th March 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
Naira gained against the US Dollar on Thursday to close at N409/$1, representing a 0.52% gain when compared to N411.13/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 10th March 2021.
Also, Naira gained against the US Dollar in the parallel market, gaining N2 to close at N482 to a dollar compared to N484/$1 recorded on the previous day.
This came after the president of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators in Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe stated in a virtual meeting that the BDC’s will not allow forex speculators and street hawkers to take over BDC business in Nigeria through their illegal practices.
On the other hand, commercial banks in Nigeria have informed their customers that they can no longer make instant online transfers out of their domiciliary accounts without proper documentation.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira gained against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday to close at N409 to a dollar. This represents a N2.13 kobo gain when compared to N411.13/$1 recorded on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.66 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents a 69 kobo gain when compared to N410.35/$1 recorded on Wednesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N415 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N409/$1. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window jumped by 420.3%% on Thursday, 11th March 2021.
- A look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $36.92 million recorded on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, to $192.11 million on Thursday, March 11, 2021, being the highest dollar supply recorded in two weeks.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, soared higher on Thursday to close at $57,749.67. This represents a 2.33% gain when compared to $56,432.01 recorded on the previous trading day.
- The recent increase can be attributed to JP Morgan Chase’s announcement that it had created a new debt instrument that provides selected investors with direct exposure to a basket of crypto-focused firms, which has been filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Meanwhile, a fast-rising Crypto, Theta Fuel printed a 51.81% gain in a single day, trading at $0.286753 with a daily trading volume of about $378 million, according to a Nairametrics article.
- On the other hand, data obtained from Onchain revealed that bitcoin exchange balances held on popular trading platforms have continued to deplete since October 2020.
- The analysis shows that popular trading exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, Huobi, and many other platforms have lost 20% of bitcoin balances during the last 12 months. This suggests that investors are accumulating, rather than selling the bitcoin on exchanges.
Oil prices rally high
Brent Crude oil on Thursday 11th March 2021 gained momentum as it rose by 2.55%% to close at $69.63, indicating a recovery from its slump recorded on Monday and Tuesday.
- The price of Brent Crude had topped $70 per barrel in the early hours of Monday this week before sliding down on account of the news of an attack by rebel Houthi rebel on the Saudi oil infrastructure on Sunday.
- The recent increase in oil price can be attributed to OPEC+’s decision to maintain the current production cuts for another month.
- According to the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, while speaking after a meeting with his counterpart from Russia, Sergey Lavrov, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries is looking for a “fair” price for its crude.
- Afterward, Lavrov noted that the OPEC+ alliance was strong and there was nothing that could at this point undermine the good working relationship between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
- This is a strong indication that both parties are in synergy towards ensuring that Crude oil price continues its current bullish run.
- WTI Crude closed at $65.9 (-0.18%), OPEC Basket $65.6, Bonny Light $68.19 (+3.27%), and Natural Gas $2.672 (+0.15%).
External reserve continues its decline
Nigeria’s external reserve declined by 0.13% on Wednesday, 10th March 2021 to stand at $34.67 being a record low in 10 months.
- The country’s external reserve declined from $34.71 billion recorded as of Tuesday, 9th March 2021 to stand at $34.67 billion as of 10th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s current external reserve position indicates a total loss of $433.68 million in the month of March 2021.
BDC operators declare war against forex speculators, black market dealers
BDC operators have declared operational war against foreign exchange speculators and black market dealers distorting the naira exchange rate.
The Bureau De Change (BDC) operators have declared operational war against foreign exchange speculators and black market dealers distorting the naira exchange rate against the dollar and other global currencies.
This follows the illegal activities of speculators and black market operators which the BDCs say poses a threat to exchange rate stability.
This disclosure was made by the President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators in Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe while speaking on the theme, ‘ABCON Sensitisation Against Volatility in the Exchange Rate’, at a virtual meeting with members of the association across all the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.
READ: BDC operators reveal the major challenge with resumed sales of forex by CBN
Gwadabe said the BDCs will not allow forex speculators and street hawkers to take over BDC business in Nigeria through their illegal practices.
The ABCON boss, at the event which held simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Onitsha, Benin, among others, and attended by over 5,000 BDCs, said licensed BDCs will continue to defend the naira through regulatory compliance and constantly supporting the CBN to achieve stable exchange rate and attract forex into the economy.
What the President of ABCON is saying
Gwadebe said the sensitization programme will upscale BDCs’ compliance with the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT).
He said, ” Please, now is the time to support the CBN to achieve a stable exchange rate. Do not allow forex speculators, street hawkers to take over our business. Constantly comply with CBN’s regulations on the rendition of returns and corporate governance practices because aside helping in stabilizing the naira, the CBN examiners can visit your offices and defaulting members will be sanctioned”.
READ: “No forex” banks tell holidaymakers desperate for travel allowance (PTA)
According to him, members can be spot-checked by the CBN examiners at any time and should therefore put in necessary measures to align with the regulatory policies.
“Be vigilant in your operations because you can be spot-checked by the CBN examiners at any time. All BDCs should appoint Compliance Officers and Data Protection Officers as directed by the CBN which is also in-line with the global best practices. Also, avoid sending your returns late, selling dollar above CBN approved rate,” he advised.
Gwadabe said that by following set rules, the operators will set a good example in their operational modalities and make forex buyers lose confidence in black market dealers.
READ: Central Bank of Nigeria forex policy timelines 2020-2021
He said every BDC operator needs full knowledge and understanding of how to raise and submit both the Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) and Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) to regulators, understand the obligation of registering and filing reports on the NFIU goAML -Anti-Money Laundering portal and proper documentation of all forex sales.
He also said all BDCs should file their reports as and at when due on weekly basis to Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, and CBN and also Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as well as Know Your Customer (KYC) and due diligence reports.
Nigerian Banks to stop “instant completion” for forex transfers online
You can no longer transfer forex online without documentation and subsequent approval of the bank.
Commercial Banks in Nigeria are informing customers that they can no longer make instant online transfers out of their domiciliary accounts without proper documentation.
Before now, all a customer had to do was log into their banking application on their mobile phone or via a browser to make transfers without the need to provide any documentation. However, emails sent to customers by banks as seen by Nairametrics contain new documentation requirements that must be provided before the transfers are allowed to proceed.
Here is an excerpt of an email seen by Nairametrics
READ: How scammers use SIM cards to rob your bank accounts
“This is to inform you that instant completion for international transfers on our digital platforms will cease from March 20, 2021. All international third-party transfers initiated on any of our digital channels will be completed at the back office after receipt of relevant supporting documents. Kindly ensure you send relevant supporting documents for your international transfers immediately transaction is initiated online to……….”
The bank also advised its customers on the type of supporting documents required as follows;
“Samples of supporting documents to be provided for international transfers to third parties are;
- Invoices
- Bills
- Demand Notes, etc
“For Medical, insurance, school fees, subscriptions and other similar invisible payments. For transparency and in line with CBN eligibility requirement, purpose of payment must be clearly indicated for all international transfers in the narration section provided.”
READ: How fintech companies are wrestling with commercial banks in Nigeria
The advice from the bank also informed its customers that transfers that do not include the supporting documents listed above will be rejected after the assigned cut off time.
“Please note that for control purposes, all payments initiated without the relevant supporting documents being sent to the above noted email will be rejected after the existing currency cut-off time (EURO- 1.30PM, GBP & Others- 2.30PM and USD- 3.30 PM) same day.”
READ: Diaspora remittances are down 61% YoY highlighting need for CBN’s Naira4Dollar promo
What this means
Nairametrics inquired from one of the banks to get an understanding of what this means and how it affects customers seeking to make transfers.
- Where does this rule apply? This rule applies only to online transfers outside of a bank using your mobile app or internet banking.
- To make the transfer, you will attach documents via email and then wait for them to be approved by the backroom staff of the banks before the transfer is finalized. Without the approval of those in the backroom, the transfer will not be completed.
- Transfer from your account to your personal account – We understand this will not be affected by this rule as no supporting document is required to make transfers from your personal account to another personal account or from one company account to the same account overseas.
- Transfer from your account to a third party – You will be required to provide any of the respective documentation required above for any transfer between your account and a third-party account abroad.
- This rule will affect how people transfer forex from one account to another and will impact everything from you transferring money to your spouse, sibling, or family member, payment of invoices, and other forms of online transfer that did not need documentation.
READ: Zenith Bank GMD explains why its difficult for SMEs to get loans from banks
Why this matters
Nairametrics analysts understand this is yet another attempt by the central bank to track the flow of forex within the banking system, reducing incidences of undocumented transfers or currency exchanged occurring outside of the banking sector.
- Critics believe this is another desperate attempt by the apex bank to restrict foreign currency flows via banks and outside of the official systems.
- Millions of dollars of transactions occur on a daily basis outside the banking system as Nigerians prefer to transact foreign exchange at black market rates rather than the official rates which they do not believe reflects the true value of the exchange rate.
- This rule will gross affect Nigerians seeking to make peer to peer cryptocurrency transfers as they will not need to provide documentation for their transfers to be processed.
