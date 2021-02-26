Currencies
Naira strengthens at NAFEX window despite 79.3% drop in dollar supply
Naira appreciated marginally against the US Dollar on Thursday as dollar supply decreased by 79.3%.
Thursday 25th February 2021, The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N408.67 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
Naira appreciated marginally against the US Dollar on Thursday as it closed at N408.67/$1 at the NAFEX window. This represents a 0.03% gain compared to N408.8 recorded on the previous day.
On the other hand, the exchange rate remained stable in the parallel market, closing at N480/$1 on Thursday, the same as recorded on Wednesday.
However, forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window decreased by 79.3% from $212.43 million recorded on Wednesday to $43.97 million on Thursday 25th February 2021.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira appreciated against the US Dollar in the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday, as it closed at N408.67/$1. This represents a 0.03% gain when compared to N408.8/$1 recorded a day earlier.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.16 to a dollar on Thursday. This is an improvement of 0.34% compared to N409.5/$1 recorded on Wednesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N415 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N408.67/$1. It also sold for as low as N382/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window decreased by 79.3% on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover decreased from $212.43 million recorded on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021, to $43.97 million on Thursday, February 24th, 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s flagship crypto, bitcoin recorded a sharp decline on Thursday, as it dipped about 5.7% to close at 47,521 as at the time of writing this article.
- According to a new study conducted by Crypto.com, the total number of global cryptocurrency users has hit 106 million for the first time ever, representing a 15.7% increase compared to December 2020 figures.
- The study also outlined factors contributing to the rising demand for cryptocurrency worldwide. Apart from the growth bitcoin has enjoyed recently, others include the growth of the decentralized finance market, the ability to transact using Paypal, and the adoption of cryptos by institutional investors.
- Meanwhile, the Governor of Nigeria’s Apex bank, Godwin Emefiele while addressing the Senate reiterated that cryptocurrency threatens Nigeria’s financial system and must remain under quarantine indefinitely.
- He also stated that cryptocurrency has no place in our monetary system at this time and such transactions should not be carried out through the Nigerian banking system.
Oil price dip marginally on account of pullbacks
Brent crude oil price dipped by 0.56% on Thursday 25th February 021 to close at $66.88 per barrel compared to a record high of $67.26 recorded a day earlier.
- Crude oil prices went back and forth during the course of the trading session on Thursday as pullbacks from traders waiting to see how the inventory situation in America plays out eventually saw the price of oil record a decline.
- Also, Exxon Mobil, one of the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas company has decided to sell its production assets in the UK’s central and northern North Sea to a private equity firm, Hitec Vision for a total of over $1 billion
- Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed has described the recent rise in the price of crude oil in the global market as a welcome development.
- She stated that gaining more revenue from the sale of crude oil will yield more revenue for the government as well as reduce the country’s rate of borrowing.
- Brent crude closed at $66.88, WTI ($63.29), OPEC Basket ($64), Bonny Light ($65.36), and Natural gas ($2.764).
Steady decline in external reserves
Nigeria’s external has declined by 0.15% to stand at $35.17 billion as of February 24th 2021 compared to $35.23 recorded as of 23rd February.
- This indicates that Nigeria has lost a total of $1.13 billion in external reserve positive in the month of February.
- According to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), external reserves declined from $36.3 billion as of 29th of January 2021 to $35.17 billion as of 24th of February.
- It is however worth noting that the decline in Nigeria’s external reserve has persisted despite growth recorded in global oil prices as crude prices have grown to about $67 per barrel from $55.04 recorded as at the end of January.
Currencies
Exchange rate weakens at NAFEX window as oil price hit $67
Naira lost 20 kobo against the US Dollar on Wednesday to close at N408.8/$1 at the NAFEX window, while oil price hit $67 per barrel
Wednesday 24th February 2021: The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar closed at N408.8 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window where forex is traded officially.
Naira lost 20 kobo against the US Dollar to close at N408.8/$1 at the NAFEX window, which represents a 0.05% decline compared to N408.6/$1 recorded on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the exchange rate remained stable in the parallel market, as it closed at N480/$1 on Wednesday, the same as recorded on the previous trading day.
Brent Crude oil appreciated on Wednesday to close above $67 per barrel, which is only less than $3 from the predicted $70 per barrel made by Goldman Sach earlier in the week.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira depreciated marginally against the US Dollar in the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday, as it closed at N408.8/$1. This represents a 0.05% loss when compared to N408.6/$1 recorded a day earlier.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.5 to a dollar on Wednesday. This is the same as recorded on Tuesday and is the highest recorded since January 5th, 2021.
- Also, an exchange rate of N429.75 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N408.8/$1. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased by 72.2% on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $123.37 million recorded on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021, to $212.43 million on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021.
- A cursory look at the data shows that Wednesday’s figure of $212.43 million is the highest turnover recorded since 14th January 2021, over a month ago.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s flagship crypto, bitcoin recovered partly from its precarious fall on Wednesday, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Elon Musk weighed in on Bitcoin’s recent rally.
- Bitcoin, which at one point lost about $13,000 in value after dropping from its all-time high of $58,330.57 to $45,290.59 within the space of two days.
- On Wednesday, Bitcoin traded at $49,486.36 as it solidifies its position as the most valuable crypto asset with a market value of $922.3 billion.
- Meanwhile, major financial leaders have supported the bias of the Central Bank of Nigeria in placing a ban on crypto-related transactions.
- They warn investors and the public of the dangers of owning bitcoin, as they also stated that the popular crypto asset could be ideal for money laundering and illicit transactions
Oil prices hit $67
Brent crude oil price rose by 2.89% on Wednesday to close at $67.26 compared to $65.37 recorded on Tuesday 23rd February 2021.
- The increase in price is as a result of Goldman Sach’s prediction that oil prices would climb around $70 per barrel in the second quarter of the year and $75 in Q3 2021. This is $10 above its previous forecasts.
- According to a report, the increase in oil prices could also be attributed to the restoration of around 80% of lost production after the Texas freeze that had reduced oil supply in recent weeks.
- Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia are heading to the OPEC+ meeting next week with varying opinions on whether to add more supply to the market in April, which could shape the performance of the oil market.
- However, Brent closed at $67.26 (+2.89%), WTI closed at $63.22 (+2.51%), Bonny Light at $63.73 (+1.43%), OPEC Basket ($63.73), and Natural Gas closed at $2.854 (-0.87%).
Dwindling external reserve despite increased oil price
Nigeria’s external reserve dipped marginally by 0.14% on Tuesday 23rd of February 2021, to stand at $35.23 billion.
- Nigeria’s external reserve position has now hit its lowest level in almost two months.
- It is worth noting that Nigeria has lost a sum of $1.08 billion in external reserve in February alone.
- This downturn has continued to persist despite bullish trends in the global crude oil market.
Currencies
Naira gains at NAFEX window as external reserve plunges $1.1 billion in less than a month
Naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.
Tuesday 23rd February 2021: The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar closed at N408.6/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
Naira gained N1.4 against the US Dollar to close at N408.6 to a dollar at the NAFEX window, which represents a 0.34% gain compared to N410/$1 recorded on Monday.
Meanwhile, the exchange rate remained stable in the parallel market, as it closed at N480/$1 on Tuesday, the same as recorded on the previous trading day.
READ: Naira will “suffer further devaluation” – MTEF
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday, as it closed at N408.6/$1. This represents a 0.34% gain when compared to N410/$1 recorded a day earlier.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.5 to a dollar on Tuesday. This represents a N1.46 drop when compared to N409.5 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Monday, February 22, 2021.
- Also, an exchange rate of N429.75 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N408.6/$1. It also sold for as low as N388.75/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased by 134.6% on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $52.58 million recorded on Monday, February 22, 2021, to $423.37 million on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
- A cursory look at the data shows that Tuesday’s figure of $123.37 million is the highest turnover recorded since 14th January 2021, over a month ago.
READ: Nigeria’s external reserve drop by $261 million in 15 days, oil firms to sell forex to CBN
Cryptocurrency watch
The crypto market lost significantly today, Tuesday 23rd February 2021, as selling pressure pushed the value of crypto assets lower amid sudden panic among retail and institutional traders.
- Specifically, bitcoin lost about 13.14% to stand at $47,055 on Tuesday as at 8:11 pm, indicating a decline of over $7,000 in a single day.
- This extends a sharp withdrawal from a record high, that it hit on Sunday, although Bitcoin remains up about 75% year to date.
- Also, Ethereum dipped by 15.72%, while XRP recorded a 16.93% decline on Tuesday.
- Meanwhile, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele appeared before the Senate on Tuesday to defend the ban placed on cryptocurrency transactions in the country.
- He briefed the national assembly on the opportunities and threats associated with cryptocurrency and how it affects the nation’s economy and security.
READ: Nigerian stocks record gains, investors gain N132.8 billion
Oil prices rise amid OPEC+ meeting in March
Brent crude oil price rose by 0.61% on Tuesday to close at $65.64 compared to $64.63 recorded on Monday 22nd February 2021.
- The price increase came after Goldman Sach forecasted that oil prices would climb around $70 per barrel in the second quarter of the year and $75 in Q3 2021. This is $10 above its previous forecasts.
- The bank also stated that consumption will return to pre-virus levels by late July, while output from major producers will remain “highly inelastic” to the rising prices.
- Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia are heading to the OPEC+ meeting next week with varying opinions on whether to add more supply to the market in April, which could shape the performance of the oil market.
- However, Brent closed at $65.47 (+0.35%), WTI closed at $61.74 (+0.06%), Bonny Light at $62.83 (+1.19%), OPEC Basket ($62), and Natural Gas closed at $2.882 (-2.4%).
Nigeria lost over $1.1 billion in external reserves position
Nigeria’s external reserve dipped by 0.41% on Monday 22nd of February 2021, to stand at $35.28 billion.
- This represents a decline of $145.9 million in foreign reserve, the highest single-day loss since April 2020.
- Nigeria’s external reserve position has now hit its lowest level in almost two months, losing over $1.1 billion in less than a month.
- This downturn has continued to persist despite bullish trends in the global crude oil market. However, Nigeria will need to boost its external reserve to hit $40 billion, as this will help meet some of the pent-up demand that has piled up as a result of the crash in global oil prices in 2020.
