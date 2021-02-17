Energy
DPR warns against hoarding of petroleum products by depot owners, threatens sanctions
DPR has warned depot owners against the hoarding of petroleum products in their facilities across the country.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has warned depot owners against the hoarding of petroleum products in their facilities across the country.
This follows the reported appearance of queues at some filling stations across the country, which could be a result of artificial scarcity created by the depot owners and some retail marketers.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this warning was issued by the Director/Chief Executive of DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, in a statement on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in Lagos.
Auwalu, in his statement, noted that the warning had become imperative following reports received by the agency on the unwholesome activities of some depot owners who have created artificial scarcity by hoarding products in some parts of the country.
Their illegal activities could be to ultimately help achieve their agenda of driving up the price of these petroleum products.
While pointing out that the nefarious activities of these depot owners is causing untold hardship to Nigerians, Auwalu said that from available records, there was product sufficiency in the country and that there was no need for such practices by these group of unpatriotic citizens.
The DPR boss emphasized that as the agency saddled with the responsibility of issuing licenses to all oil and gas facilities in the country, it would not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on any depot found wanting in this regard.
He said that the agency had set up a special task force to intensify surveillance and monitoring of all depots to check this anomaly and also noted that DPR would continue to provide its regulatory focus of quality, quantity, integrity, and safety (QQIS) for the effective operations of the downstream sector.
What you should know
- The rise in the global price of crude oil to over $63 per barrel has led to a lot of uncertainty in the downstream sector of the oil industry as petrol marketers had expected an increase in the pump price of the product as the Federal Government had earlier announced the removal of petrol subsidy.
- Some oil marketers had directed their members to sell at increased prices for the product despite no official confirmation or approval from the Federal Government to that effect.
- It must be noted that the price of crude oil is a major determining factor in the pricing template of the price of petrol.
Business
Minister says FG spends over N50 billion to subsidise electricity in the country
Power Minister has disclosed that the FG spends over N50 billion to subsidise costs in the country’s electricity supply.
The Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman has stated that the Federal Government spends over N50 billion in subsidizing electricity supply in the country.
This was disclosed in a statement delivered by the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister, Mr Aaron Artimas, while receiving delegates of the Guild of Actors and Film Producers, otherwise known as, Kannywood in his office.
Artimas quoted the Minister as stating that the FG subsidizes the costs due to the rising costs of power in Nigeria, citing the subsidies are provided to support the DisCos.
READ: Daystar plans to raise $100m for West African solar projects
“Worried by the incessant complaints by ordinary Nigerians over the unavoidable and periodic increase in the cost of electricity, the Federal Government has been subsidising electricity supply in the country to the tune of over N50 billion.
“The funds are provided to augment the shortfall by the Distribution Companies (DiSCos) who have failed to defray the cost of bulk electricity supplied to them by the Generating Companies.
“However, following a minor increase in the tariff regime, the subsidy has now decreased by half, but still constitutes a serious drain on the nation’s economy,” Mamman stated.
READ: How to reduce your electricity bill in Lagos
The Minister added that the DisCos were privatised before Buhari’s administration came to power. He also stated that “the government has no alternative than to continue managing the sector before a final solution is secured.”
“Through the Presidential Power Initiative and other intervention measures, the government is diligently working to massively resolve all these inherited problems that have continuously frustrated the success of the sector,” he added.
READ: Nigerians are taking over expatriates’ jobs in oil & gas sector – Petroleum Minister
In case you missed it
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the World Bank approved $500 million to support Nigeria in improving electricity distribution in the country.
- The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) also announced that only 62.63% of electric customers in Nigeria were under the estimated billing package as at September 2020.
Commodities
Natural gas prices near 52-week high amid harsh winter season in America
Natural gas contract due for delivery on March 21 traded at $3.050 per one million British Thermal Units.
Prices of natural gas at the futures markets had been close to their 52-weeks high amid reports showing tightening supplies at the world’s largest economy coupled with strong demand in the Northern hemisphere as the winter season becomes harsher.
At the time of writing this report, the natural gas contract due for delivery on March 21 traded at $3.050 per one million British Thermal Units, nearing its 52-week price high of 3.396 per one million British Thermal Units.
Energy traders are going long on the prized energy asset on reports that a rare deep freeze in America’s major oil hub, Texas-raised demand for power thereby forcing the U.S. state’s electric grid operator yesterday to impose rotating blackouts that left nearly 3 million customers without electricity.
READ: FG introduces gas transport network code
Natural gas is a form of a fossil energy source that is primarily found and formed deep beneath the earth.
- Natural gas primarily contains hydrocarbon in the form of CH4 (methane) Carbon IV oxide and water vapor.
- Fossil gas is a fuel used majorly in powering electricity, warming many homes in emerged markets, and in the production of chemicals. A significant amount of natural gas is exported in liquified form often referred to as liquefied natural gas.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on other macro macros boosting the energy markets most particularly at the world’s largest economy;
“Accelerated vaccine rollouts globally and a sharp reduction in COVID-19 infections in the US provide the backbone for energy markets’ next recovery phase.
“And the most likely scenario should see absolute demand lift-off starting in spring or early summer amid heightened market overshooting risks as calls grow more vocal for an increase in the pace of reopening across the USA.”
READ: N250bn to be spent to fund compressed Natural Gas infrastructure
Bottom Line, the unexpected US supply disruption in the natural gas market provides another short-term price recovery bridge that has likely taken natural gas prices to a level where markets were eventually heading but just a little bit quicker than expected.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]