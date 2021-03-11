Cryptocurrency
Theta Fuel surges 52% within a day
Individuals use Theta Fuel to complete transactions like interacting with or deploying smart contracts.
A fast-rising Crypto, Theta Fuel has in recent times has printed impressive gains that would make Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many altcoins green.
At the time of publication, Theta Fuel’s price today is $0.286753 with a daily trading volume of about $378 million. Theta Fuel is up 51.81% for the day.
While the main token of the Theta network has been receiving a majority of the attention, the ‘gas’ token of the protocol, TFUEL, has quietly been rallying high alongside THETA as its importance to the network becomes apparent to many crypto investors.
Theta Fuel was designed from the Theta mainnet about two years ago and it is created to be a sort of operational token of the protocol, powering on-chain operations like sending payments and deploying smart contracts.
TFUEL is presently the 54th most valuable cryptocurrency in the world with a market capitalization of about $1.5 billion.
How to buy Theta Fuel? Theta fuel can be bought indirectly on most cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. You will need to already possess an Ethereum or Bitcoin (BTC) to trade with.
Google many months back joined the likes of Gumi Cryptos, Blockchain Ventures, and Binance, as external enterprise validators that propose and confirm new blocks on the Theta blockchain. This statement defends the fact that Google Cloud is also becoming Theta Fuel’s preferred cloud provider.
The Theta blockchain project recently explained the completion of the Theta Mainnet 2.0 platform upgrade, saying that the network had improved massively. Theta’s statement read:
“Community-run Guardian Nodes will now take a direct role in block production, finalizing blocks at regular 100 block intervals, and making up the second layer of defense after the Validator Nodes that produce each block.
“With Guardian Nodes joining the network and staking, no single group or entity will control the majority of THETA staked, marking a significant milestone toward Theta’s decentralization.”
Tether’s treasury releases a billion USDT
Tether is designed as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency whose digital coins in circulation are backed by the same value as traditional fiat currencies.
Tether is the most valuable stablecoin by market value. It is a leading household name in the fast-changing crypto market.
The latest development is that Tether treasury minted a whopping billion USDT, as seen on Whale Alert, an advanced blockchain tracker, and analytic firm.
“1,000,000,000 USDT (1,004,820,179 USD) minted at Tether Treasury,” they said.
💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 1,000,000,000 #USDT (1,004,820,179 USD) minted at Tether Treasury
Tether is currently the fourth most valuable crypto, traded at $1.00 USD with a daily trading volume of $95 billion. It is down 0.02% for the day.
Tether is designed as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency whose digital coins in circulation are backed by the same value as traditional fiat currencies like the U.S dollar, Japanese Yen, or the Euro. It trades under the ticker symbol USDT.
Nairametrics had earlier outlined a report on the organic growth of Tether’s market capitalization as one of the major reasons for the gain Bitcoin (BTC) is presently having in the mid-term.
Interest in digital links to the dollar represents the need to handle and store value in the world’s reserve currency, without an intermediary.
World’s most valuable bank creates investment note on companies that bought Bitcoin
JP Morgan Chase has designed an instrument known as the Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket that operates companies, directly and indirectly, related to crypto.
JP Morgan Chase, the world’s most valuable American bank, has recently created a new debt instrument that provides selected investors with direct exposure to a basket of crypto-focused firms, according to a new filing with the U.S S.E.C.
The banking juggernaut has designed an instrument known as the Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021), which is described as an “unequally weighted basket consisting of 11 Reference Stocks of U.S.-listed companies” that operate companies, directly and indirectly, related to crypto.
The new financial asset class allocates about 20% to MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm with 91,064 BTC on its balance sheet.
READ: Bitcoin’s market value can reach $600 billion – JP Morgan Chase
It also provides direct exposure to Square (18%) and Riot Blockchain (15%), two companies with some exposure to Bitcoin. Nvidia Corporation and PayPal Holdings each account for 15% of the basket.
Key highlights of this new financial instrument include:
- Issuer: JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC, an indirect wholly-owned finance subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Guarantor: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Basket: The notes are linked to the J.P. Morgan Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021) (the “Basket”), an unequally weighted basket consisting of 11 Reference Stocks of U.S.-listed companies that operate businesses that we believe to be, directly or indirectly, related to cryptocurrencies or other digital assets, including as a result of bitcoin holdings, cryptocurrency technology products, cryptocurrency mining products, digital payments or bitcoin trading.
- Basket Deduction: 1.50%
- Pricing Date: On or about March 31, 2021
- Original Issue Date (Settlement Date): On or about April 6, 2021
- Observation Date: May 2, 2022
- Maturity Date: May 5, 2022
Recall some months back, JPMorgan Chase gave valuable insights on why it believed the odds were with Bitcoin to keep rising in value.
“Even a modest crowding out of gold as an ‘alternative’ currency over the longer term would imply doubling or tripling of the bitcoin price,” JPMorgan Chase said.
Over time, Bitcoin could be held for other reasons such as for making payments, not just for being a store of wealth as gold is, according to JPMorgan Chase.
“Cryptocurrencies derive value not only because they serve as stores of wealth but also due to their utility as a means of payment. The more economic agents accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment in the future, the higher their utility and value,” JPMorgan Chase explained.
