Theta Fuel surges 52% within a day

A fast-rising Crypto, Theta Fuel has in recent times has printed impressive gains that would make Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many altcoins green.

At the time of publication, Theta Fuel’s price today is $0.286753 with a daily trading volume of about $378 million. Theta Fuel is up 51.81% for the day.

While the main token of the Theta network has been receiving a majority of the attention, the ‘gas’ token of the protocol, TFUEL, has quietly been rallying high alongside THETA as its importance to the network becomes apparent to many crypto investors.

Theta Fuel was designed from the Theta mainnet about two years ago and it is created to be a sort of operational token of the protocol, powering on-chain operations like sending payments and deploying smart contracts.

TFUEL is presently the 54th most valuable cryptocurrency in the world with a market capitalization of about $1.5 billion.

What is Theta Fuel? It is a cryptocurrency with its own type of blockchain. It can also be described as the operational token of the Theta protocol. Individuals use Theta Fuel to complete transactions like interacting with or deploying smart contracts.

How to buy Theta Fuel? Theta fuel can be bought indirectly on most cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. You will need to already possess an Ethereum or Bitcoin (BTC) to trade with.

Google many months back joined the likes of Gumi Cryptos, Blockchain Ventures, and Binance, as external enterprise validators that propose and confirm new blocks on the Theta blockchain. This statement defends the fact that Google Cloud is also becoming Theta Fuel’s preferred cloud provider.

The Theta blockchain project recently explained the completion of the Theta Mainnet 2.0 platform upgrade, saying that the network had improved massively. Theta’s statement read:

“Community-run Guardian Nodes will now take a direct role in block production, finalizing blocks at regular 100 block intervals, and making up the second layer of defense after the Validator Nodes that produce each block.

“With Guardian Nodes joining the network and staking, no single group or entity will control the majority of THETA staked, marking a significant milestone toward Theta’s decentralization.”