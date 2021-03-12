Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin market value closes in on GDP of Africa’s largest economies
The fast-rising crypto-asset market’s valuation of $1.08 trillion almost equals the GDP of Africa’s three biggest economies combined.
It’s no longer news that the world’s most valuable crypto in recent days has been enjoying a record-buying spree among institutional investors, leading it to break above $1 trillion once again.
The fast-rising crypto-asset market’s valuation of $1.08 trillion almost equals the GDP of Africa’s three biggest economies which include Nigeria ($443 billion), Egypt ($362 billion), and South Africa ($283 billion) combined ($1.088 trillion).
Source; Statista African countries with the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020
On the corporate level, Bitcoin’s market value has already surpassed Tesla’s, the world’s most valuable car company that currently has a market valuation of $664 billion. It stands within striking distance of superseding the market value of Google, the world’s most popular search engine ($1.42 trillion)
At press time, Bitcoin traded at $58,019.99 with a daily trading volume of about $57 billion. Bitcoin is up 2.20% for the day.
Global investors and crypto experts anticipate that Bitcoin’s trajectory remains optimistic. There is no doubt, 2021 continues to shape up as a very exciting year for Bitcoin.
The flagship crypto has gotten more credibility in recent days from blue-chip companies like Mastercard, and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon, showing support for Bitcoin. Mastercard had earlier disclosed that it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.
PayPal and the world’s largest asset fund manager, BlackRock, have also made big moves to support crypto.
Also, Bitcoin buyers right now are extremely strong HODLers, meaning that Bitcoin seems to be in its first great consolidation of the 2021 bull market. However, crypto experts anticipate that Bitcoin is still in a bull cycle amid prevailing price correction in play.
Cryptocurrency
Theta Fuel surges 52% within a day
Individuals use Theta Fuel to complete transactions like interacting with or deploying smart contracts.
A fast-rising Crypto, Theta Fuel has in recent times has printed impressive gains that would make Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many altcoins green.
At the time of publication, Theta Fuel’s price today is $0.286753 with a daily trading volume of about $378 million. Theta Fuel is up 51.81% for the day.
While the main token of the Theta network has been receiving a majority of the attention, the ‘gas’ token of the protocol, TFUEL, has quietly been rallying high alongside THETA as its importance to the network becomes apparent to many crypto investors.
READ: Chainlink defying law of gravity, now more valuable than Litecoin
Theta Fuel was designed from the Theta mainnet about two years ago and it is created to be a sort of operational token of the protocol, powering on-chain operations like sending payments and deploying smart contracts.
TFUEL is presently the 54th most valuable cryptocurrency in the world with a market capitalization of about $1.5 billion.
What is Theta Fuel? It is a cryptocurrency with its own type of blockchain. It can also be described as the operational token of the Theta protocol. Individuals use Theta Fuel to complete transactions like interacting with or deploying smart contracts.
READ: Binance offers DeFi coders $100,000; DeFi market value hits $8 billion
How to buy Theta Fuel? Theta fuel can be bought indirectly on most cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. You will need to already possess an Ethereum or Bitcoin (BTC) to trade with.
Google many months back joined the likes of Gumi Cryptos, Blockchain Ventures, and Binance, as external enterprise validators that propose and confirm new blocks on the Theta blockchain. This statement defends the fact that Google Cloud is also becoming Theta Fuel’s preferred cloud provider.
READ: List of Cryptos that could earn you big returns in 2021
The Theta blockchain project recently explained the completion of the Theta Mainnet 2.0 platform upgrade, saying that the network had improved massively. Theta’s statement read:
“Community-run Guardian Nodes will now take a direct role in block production, finalizing blocks at regular 100 block intervals, and making up the second layer of defense after the Validator Nodes that produce each block.
“With Guardian Nodes joining the network and staking, no single group or entity will control the majority of THETA staked, marking a significant milestone toward Theta’s decentralization.”
Cryptocurrency
Tether’s treasury releases a billion USDT
Tether is designed as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency whose digital coins in circulation are backed by the same value as traditional fiat currencies.
Tether is the most valuable stablecoin by market value. It is a leading household name in the fast-changing crypto market.
The latest development is that Tether treasury minted a whopping billion USDT, as seen on Whale Alert, an advanced blockchain tracker, and analytic firm.
“1,000,000,000 USDT (1,004,820,179 USD) minted at Tether Treasury,” they said.
READ: Tether Treasury opens up 400,000,000 USDT
💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 1,000,000,000 #USDT (1,004,820,179 USD) minted at Tether Treasury
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 10, 2021
Tether is currently the fourth most valuable crypto, traded at $1.00 USD with a daily trading volume of $95 billion. It is down 0.02% for the day.
Tether is designed as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency whose digital coins in circulation are backed by the same value as traditional fiat currencies like the U.S dollar, Japanese Yen, or the Euro. It trades under the ticker symbol USDT.
READ: U.S dollar stays fairly stable amid rising U.S Treasury yields
Nairametrics had earlier outlined a report on the organic growth of Tether’s market capitalization as one of the major reasons for the gain Bitcoin (BTC) is presently having in the mid-term.
Interest in digital links to the dollar represents the need to handle and store value in the world’s reserve currency, without an intermediary.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Cornerstone Insurance Plc reports a 61.1% decline in profit
- Ellah Lakes increases operating expenses by 33.36% in HY 2020