Bitcoin is flying to Mars, surges past $54,000
Bitcoin is currently changing hands just about $54,195.56, representing a 7% surge on the day.
The flagship crypto was all fired up at the second trading session of the week amid other assets like global equities hobbling to cheer progress on the passage of the long-awaited U.S Stimulus deal.
Crypto pundits opined that the surge of a combination of endorsements from prominent personalities including Paul Tudor Jones, Larry Fink, Elon Musk, and several investment banks have increased the buying spree among medium-sized institutional firms and retail traders trying to have a grasp on the world’s most popular crypto asset.
The market liquidity is tightening at the flagship Crypto market, as there are less than 4 million BTCs in circulation available for upcoming investors including the likes of Grayscale, Paypal and Microstrategy.
MicroStrategy Inc.’s Michael Saylor purchased more Bitcoin to raise the enterprise-software company’s holdings to more than $4 billion.
An elite investment bank has laid credence to the Bitcoin fever presently catching investors’ urge on other crypto assets, like Cardano, Polkadot, Ethereum.
The global head of digital assets for Goldman’s global markets division said on a recent Goldman podcast program that his team has seen a “huge volume of institutional demand across [a] broad spectrum of different industry types,” for Crypto during bitcoin’s current bull run.
That being said, the Asians seem to have increased their stake in Bitcoin, as recent data suggest prices usually go north during the Asian trading sessions, in the past few days.
it's awesome to see Asia putting the whole crypto market on its back every night. pic.twitter.com/uO4PF9lH7R
— Ryan Selkis (@twobitidiot) March 9, 2021
Football-based crypto on fire, surges by 75% in a day
Chiliz aims to give sports and esports fans the ability to crowd-manage their favourite teams, games, leagues, and events.
Chiliz, a digital token designed by Socios for football engagement, is enjoying a record-buying spree as it gained about 75% for the day.
The football-based blockchain, originally created to allow football fans buy the sports tokens that let them support their teams, has also hit another landmark on the account that its market value is now hovering above $1.3 billion.
Chiliz, powering Socios.com, aims to give sports and esports fans the ability to crowd-manage their favourite teams, games, leagues, and events.
Football clubs are now using blockchain, to facilitate better experiences for their fans.
- At the time of writing this report, the sport-based crypto traded at $0.233853 with a daily trading volume of $4 billion.
- Chiliz is up 74.87% in the last 24 hours. It’s currently ranked the 65th most valuable crypto with a market value of $1.3 billion.
- The fast-rising crypto can be traded on crypto exchange such as OKEx, HBTC, Binance, Huobi Global, and Xtheta Global.
Presently, Chiliz is also holding talks with the prestigious car race championship popularly known as Formula One, as the company tries to strengthen its grip on other sports.
Football is by far the most popular game worldwide. The last football World Cup tournament held in Russia in 2018, had over 3.5 billion individuals watching the matches. This shows that about half of the world’s population is keen on football.
Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.
Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.
PayPal is buying a Crypto security startup for less than $200 million
PayPal is set to outrightly purchase a crypto-security firm, Curv as part of its campaign in building its crypto ecosystem.
PayPal is set to outrightly purchase a crypto-security firm Curv as part of its campaign in building its crypto ecosystem, the company disclosed today.
According to a report credited to CNBC, the deal is estimated to be worth less than $200 million, it’s expected to close before June this year.
The company’s stock price however recorded some selling pressures at the time of writing amid rising U.S Treasury yields and greenback keeping global investors on their toes.
The crypto startup about to be acquired by PayPal provides companies with Crypto security technology via the cloud. PayPal revealed that the purchase would help its expansion on supporting crypto.
“The acquisition of Curv is part of our effort to invest in the talent and technology to realize our vision for a more inclusive financial system,” PayPal’s Jose Fernandez da Ponte said in a statement.
In a press statement seen by Nairametrics, Dan Schulman, president, and CEO, PayPal, gave key insights on why the global payment company was going crypto; The shift to digital forms of currencies is inevitable, bringing with it clear advantages in terms of; financial inclusion and access, efficiency, speed, the resilience of the payments system and the ability for governments to disburse funds to citizens quickly.
“Our global reach, digital payments expertise, two-sided network, and rigorous security and compliance controls provide us with the opportunity, and the responsibility, to help facilitate the understanding, redemption, and inter-operability of these new instruments of exchange,” he said.
Furthermore, he said, “We are eager to work with central banks and regulators around the world to offer our support and to meaningfully contribute to shaping the role that digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce.”
This offering was made possible through a partnership with Paxos Trust Company, a regulated provider of crypto services and products.
