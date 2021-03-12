FG launches new enrolment portal for N-Power batch C programme

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, on Thursday, March 10, 2021, launched a new enrolment portal for the N-Power Batch C programme.

The new enrolment portal, which is to be administered through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS), is to ensure transparency, institutional memory and dynamic impact assessment of the N-power cluster.

While performing the inauguration, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, said that this was in continuation of the ongoing strategy by the present administration to further position the youths for greater social responsibilities and inclusion.

This is as the new system is designed to optimise and complement the structural reforms of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) and other activities of the Ministry.

What the Minister is saying

Umar Farouq said that N-Power was a cluster under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), launched in 2016 as an intervention to enhance government efforts on engaging Youths for skill and employability.

The Minister noted that the Batches ‘A’ and ‘B’ had already been implemented.

She said, “I am delighted that we are gathered today for the launch of the Batch ‘C’ on the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS).

“The N-Power cluster, which is a combination of many sub-cluster initiatives aimed at providing opportunities in skills acquisition, competencies building, and entrepreneurship training among the poor for human capital development.

“The N-Power, Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme and Conditional Cash Transfer are undergoing series of strategic realignment and restructuring with the view to optimise their operations and maximise their impacts.

“Today, we have reached another milestone in the process of recruiting and onboarding of the Batch C N-Power beneficiaries beginning with 500,000 beneficiaries.’’

The Minister explained that the N-Power Batch ‘C’ as inaugurated was structured to onboard one million new beneficiaries, beginning with an initial 500,000 beneficiaries in the first stream, and a subsequent 500,000 in a second stream.

Going further, she said, “It would relate and stimulate the economy, since the beneficiaries will be paid a stipend of N30,000 per month, thus improving their disposable income levels as well as positioning them as better economic agents.

“To ensure transparency, institutional memory and dynamic impact assessment of the N-Power cluster, it will now be administered through the NASIMS, designed to optimise and compliment the structural reforms of NSIP and other activities of the ministry.

“This will be done with the systemic use of ICT tools for coordination, administration, monitoring, and stakeholder management across the entire process and value chain of all NSIP under the purview of the ministry.”

She affirmed that she was convinced that, the inauguration and the consequent commencement of the N-Power Batch C was timely and a step in the right direction.

She said, “As we launch the N-Power Batch C today, all N-Power Batch C applicants are required to log into the N-Power Self Service portal on www.nasims.gov.ng

“Furthermore, a dedicated support helpline has been provided to aid applicants through the process above. For complaints and enquiries, applicants are advised to call +234(0)1888501 1 or email [email protected].”

What you should know