FG launches new enrolment portal for N-Power batch C programme
The FG, on Thursday, March 10, 2021, launched a new enrolment portal for the N-Power Batch C programme.
The new enrolment portal, which is to be administered through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS), is to ensure transparency, institutional memory and dynamic impact assessment of the N-power cluster.
While performing the inauguration, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, said that this was in continuation of the ongoing strategy by the present administration to further position the youths for greater social responsibilities and inclusion.
This is as the new system is designed to optimise and complement the structural reforms of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) and other activities of the Ministry.
What the Minister is saying
Umar Farouq said that N-Power was a cluster under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), launched in 2016 as an intervention to enhance government efforts on engaging Youths for skill and employability.
The Minister noted that the Batches ‘A’ and ‘B’ had already been implemented.
She said, “I am delighted that we are gathered today for the launch of the Batch ‘C’ on the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS).
“The N-Power cluster, which is a combination of many sub-cluster initiatives aimed at providing opportunities in skills acquisition, competencies building, and entrepreneurship training among the poor for human capital development.
“The N-Power, Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme and Conditional Cash Transfer are undergoing series of strategic realignment and restructuring with the view to optimise their operations and maximise their impacts.
“Today, we have reached another milestone in the process of recruiting and onboarding of the Batch C N-Power beneficiaries beginning with 500,000 beneficiaries.’’
The Minister explained that the N-Power Batch ‘C’ as inaugurated was structured to onboard one million new beneficiaries, beginning with an initial 500,000 beneficiaries in the first stream, and a subsequent 500,000 in a second stream.
Going further, she said, “It would relate and stimulate the economy, since the beneficiaries will be paid a stipend of N30,000 per month, thus improving their disposable income levels as well as positioning them as better economic agents.
“To ensure transparency, institutional memory and dynamic impact assessment of the N-Power cluster, it will now be administered through the NASIMS, designed to optimise and compliment the structural reforms of NSIP and other activities of the ministry.
“This will be done with the systemic use of ICT tools for coordination, administration, monitoring, and stakeholder management across the entire process and value chain of all NSIP under the purview of the ministry.”
She affirmed that she was convinced that, the inauguration and the consequent commencement of the N-Power Batch C was timely and a step in the right direction.
She said, “As we launch the N-Power Batch C today, all N-Power Batch C applicants are required to log into the N-Power Self Service portal on www.nasims.gov.ng
“Furthermore, a dedicated support helpline has been provided to aid applicants through the process above. For complaints and enquiries, applicants are advised to call +234(0)1888501 1 or email [email protected].”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government had on June 26, 2020, announced the reopening of the application portal of its social investment scheme, N-Power, for fresh free registration of the June 2020 Batch C intakes.
- Upon the reopening of the portal, the Federal Government revealed that it received over 1 million applications across the country, within a period of 48 hours and subsequently received 4.48 million applications within 16 days.
Debt Service: Projects that we finance must generate revenue – DMO
The DMO has decried the country’s debt service to revenue ratio, describing it as a major issue of concern.
The Debt Management Office has stated that debt raised for infrastructure projects by the Federal Government must generate enough revenue to service its debt.
This was disclosed by Mrs Patience Oniha, the Director-General of DMO, in Abuja on Thursday at the fifth Budget Seminar organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) titled “Financing Nigeria’s Budget and Infrastructure Deficit through the Capital Market.”
The DMO boss stressed the need for projects raised for debt to be able to finance itself, citing debt securities like the Sukuk, which is still serviced by the FG.
“They (the debts) are not being serviced with revenue from those sources (infrastructure).
“ I think that when we are talking about those innovations like revenue, bonds and all that, we should be talking about policies to ensure that the projects that we financed generate revenue,” she said.
In case you missed it: According to the data seen by Nairametrics, total revenue earned in 2020 was N3.93 trillion representing a 27% drop from the target revenues of N5.365 trillion. However, debt service for the year was a sum of N3.26 trillion or 82.9% of revenue.
Cassava production: Nigeria can increase production per hectare to 40 MT – FMARD
The Federal Government has stated that Nigeria has the potential to hit 40MT per hectare in cassava production.
The Federal Government disclosed that Nigeria’s Cassava production of 10 metric tonnes per hectare is small despite the fact that Nigeria is the largest cassava producer in the world and that Nigeria has the potential to hit 40MT per Hectare.
This was disclosed by Mrs Karima Babangida, a Director at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) at the National Root Crop Research Institute (NRCRI) on Thursday.
“Nigeria is the world’s leading producer of Cassava, in spite of its low yield of 10mt/ha, compared to other countries such as Thailand.
“However, the country has the potential of having good varieties that could give more than 40mt/ha,” she said.
She added that improved production per hectare can be made possible through the dissemination and adoption of improved technologies and innovation by smallholder farmers.
What you should know
- Recall Affiong Williams, the founder of the food processing company, ReelFruits, told Nairametrics Nigeria’s over-reliance on smallholder farming might be the biggest hindrance by the government to improving Nigeria’s yields per hectare.
- “To improve the output of any crop, one needs to do a lot of testing and control for so many factors to be able to arrive at the right conditions, which increase productivity. Smallholder farmers do not have the resources to do this type of ‘A/B testing’ as it were, and so it is very difficult to get true information and disseminate the right techniques that all of these farmers can apply. I think the government needs to enable more commercial farming by the private sector who are able to acquire the resources to increase productivity and disseminate such learnings at a faster pace.” Williams said.
